Today in High Prairie – November 12, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – November 12, 2019

HP Aboriginal Interagency meets at Provincial Bldg at 10 a.m.

HP & Area Football Society meeting at Amiro’s 6:30 p.m.

HP town council meets at 7 p.m.

Town of McLennan council meets at 7 p.m.

HP Royal Purple Elks meet at Elks Hall downtown at 7:30 p.m.

HP Elks meet at Elks Hall downtown at 8 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – November 12, 2019

Brittany Roy

Elizabeth Cox

Logan Anderson

R.J. Noskey

Chloe Keay

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – November 12, 2019

Kirk McLaughlin

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 12, 2019

1815 – Elizabeth Stanton, Women’s Rights Activist

1840 – Auguste Rodin, The Thinker Sculptor

1841 – John William Strutt, Discovered Argon

1866 – Sun Yat-sen, Father of Modern China

1889 – DeWitt Wallace, Readers Digest Founder

1891 – Seth Nicholson, Founded 4 of Jupiter’s Moons

1922 – Kim Hunter, Planet of the Apes Actress

1926 – Jack Ryan, Hot Wheels Inventor

1929 – Grace Kelly, Princess of Monaco

1934 – Charles Manson, Murderer, Cult Leader

1934 – Jimmy Hayes, Under the Boardwalk Singer

1944 – Al Michaels, Miracle on Ice Broadcaster

1944 – Booker T. Jones, Green Onions Organist

1945 – Neil Young, Canadian Singer

1949 – Penelope Pussycat, Looney Tunes Character

1955 – Leslie McKeown, Bay City Rollers Rocker

1961 – Nadia Comaneci, Romanian Gymnast

1970 – Tonya Harding, US Figure Skater

1980 – Ryan Gosling, Canadian Actor

1982 – Anne Hathaway, The Princess Diaries Actress

This Day in Local History – November 12, 2019

Nov. 12, 1953: The NPHL is officially formed with Peace River, Fairview, Falher and McLennan committing to the league. The entry fee is set at $50 with a $200 performance bond. An 18-game schedule is agreed to which includes interlocking with SPHL teams.

Nov. 12, 1962: Harry James Willier, 41, of Sucker Creek, dies after being hit by a falling tree at a camp near Joussard.

Nov. 12, 1969: South Peace News reports Bissell Bros. Lumber in Enilda expands their sawmill site giving more employment in the area.

Nov. 12, 1969: South Peace News publishes a photo of John Davidson, goaltender for the Regals this coming season. He would go on to star in the NHL and become an excellent broadcaster and team president of the New York Rangers and St. Louis Blues.

Nov. 12, 1980: High Prairie town council repeals its snowmobile bylaw prohibiting operation of the sleds in town limits.

Nov. 12, 1980: South Peace News reports that a major recreational development called the “Kananaskis of the North” is planned for the Little Smoky River area. A $10,000 study is earmarked for a 416-acre site on the south side of the river on Highway 34.

Nov. 12, 1981: The High Prairie Regals hold special ceremonies before their NPHL opener against the Valleyview Jets. The game marked the beginning of the Regals’ 25th year in the league. The Regals won the game 12-6.

Nov. 12, 1983: The E.W. Pratt Lady Chargers win the Divisional championship defeating Kinuso in three straight games.

Nov. 12, 1986: South Peace News reports Polar Industrial opens under the ownership of Tom Fischer and Robin Bradley.

Nov. 12, 1987: Bob Langenhahn opens a bigger and better Bob’s Sporting Goods store.

Nov. 12, 2009: A logging truck causes damage at Fas Gas after ripping apart part of the roof. The gas pumps are closed pending repair.

Nov. 12, 2009: High Prairie town council offers land to Northern Lakes College for a new campus.

Nov. 12, 2011: The High Prairie Regals suffer the worst home loss in their history as the Falher Pirates blast the Regals 19-4.

Nov. 12, 2013: A false alarm prompts the evacuation of St. Andrew’s School. A reset issue on a heating system sensor is the cause.

Nov. 12, 2014: High Prairie town council approves a tender for $1.172 million for a water and sewer project to serve West Fraser Mills and the more of the town’s west end.

Nov. 12, 2014: Shawn Auger wins a byelection to serve on the Grouard Northland School Division board of trustees representing Grouard.

Nov. 12, 2015: Salt Prairie trapper Clarence Cardinal snares a rare red-coloured coyote.

This Day in World History – November 12, 2019

1555 – The English Parliament re-establishes Catholicism.

1682 – Swedish king Karel XI establishes absolute monarchy.

1793 – Jean Sylvain Bailly, the 1st Mayor of Paris, is guillotined.

1847 – British physician, is the 1st to use chloroform as an anaesthetic.

1859 – Jules Leotard performs 1st flying trapeze circus act.

1894 – Lawrence Hargrave links 4 huge box kites together and flies.

1905 – Norway holds a referendum in favor of monarchy over republic.

1910 – 1st movie stunt: man jumps into river from burning balloon.

1912 – Robert Scott’s diary & body found in Antarctica.

1923 – Adolf Hitler is arrested for attempting to seize power.

1926 – Aerial bombing in US takes place between rival liquor gangs.

1927 – Leon Trotsky expelled from Soviet Communist Party.

1931 – Maple Leaf Gardens opens in Toronto.

1933 – 1st Sunday football game in Philadelphia

1933 – 1st known photo of so-called Loch Ness monster taken.

1933 – Nazis receive 92% of vote in Germany.

1946 – Chicago bank opens 1st 10 drive-up teller windows.

1948 – Japanese PM Hideki Tojo sentenced to death by war crimes tribunal.

1956 – Largest observed iceberg, 208 by 60 miles, 1st sighted.

1964 – Paula Murphy sets female land speed record 226.37 mph.

1965 – Venera 2 launched by Soviet Union toward Venus.

1966 – Buzz Aldrin takes the first ‘space selfie’.

1969 – Author Alexander Solzhenitsyn expelled from Soviet Writers Union.

1969 – US army announces investigating of My Lai Massacre.

1970 – Scientists perform 1st artificial synthesis of a live cell.

1970 – Cyclone Bhola makes landfall in East Pakistan: 500,000 killed.

1974 – South Africa suspended from UN over racial policies.

1974 – Salmon discovered in River Thames, England; 1st since 1833.

1980 – New York Mayor Ed Koch admits to trying marijuana.

1980 – US space probe Voyager I approaches 77,000 miles of Saturn.

1981 – 1st balloon crossing of Pacific Ocean.

1984 – Space shuttle astronauts snare a satellite: 1st space salvage.

1989 – Brazil holds 1st free presidential election in 29 years.

1990 – Crown Prince Akihito formally installed as Emperor Akihito of Japan.

1991 – “Full House” 100th episode, the twins are born.

1996 – 3rd deadliest aviation crash in history; 349 die over India.

2003 – Shanghai Transrapid sets speed record for railway at 311 mph.

2014 – European Space Agency lands Philae probe on a comet.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 12, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – People may be relying on you in many ways today, so be careful that you don’t let anyone down. You may feel like judges are evaluating your performance. Try not to get too carried away with this concept. What’s most important is that you do your best, not necessarily that you achieve perfection.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Try not to get caught in the crossfire of a heated emotional battle today. Your happy, freedom-loving nature is too precious to be tainted by abrasive words and emotions. If things begin to flare up, erect a mental protective wall. These people may be too caught up in their own drama to see how their actions affect the people around them.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You should feel emotionally stable today, but you may feel a bit unsure of yourself when it comes to data. Someone is challenging your way of thinking and demanding that you take a step farther out on the fragile limb. You’re happy on the part of the branch that’s much thicker and more stable. Feel free to stay there if you don’t feel comfortable taking a chance now.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Go out and see a movie that you’ve wanted to see for weeks. You’ll be happiest in a reality that isn’t necessarily yours. Fantasy and imaginative scenarios are what tickle your fancy now. Be careful of being weighed down by heavy emotional issues that don’t have anything to do with you.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You may be faced with a choice between two different realities. Friends and family are choosing sides while you remain on the fence. You’re able to understand both sides of the issue, making it difficult to put your energy in only one camp. Perhaps you wish to serve as a bridge between the two camps. Things don’t have to be as black and white as others see them.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Be careful about letting your imagination run away with your emotions. Grand scenarios you work up in your head may send your heart crashing when they end unfulfilled or crushed. There’s a realistic tone to the day asking you to be serious and practical, especially when it comes to your feelings.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your heart’s in the right place today, but somehow you find it hard to execute the things you want to do. Art and music projects are especially difficult for you now. They require a more cerebral approach than you’d like to admit. Perhaps you’re drawn to the spiritual nature of things more than you’re opposed to the rational nature of things.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – If you experience resistance or frustration in a certain area, you should take this as a sign that you should follow a new route. Things should flow smoothly and easily. This is one of those days in which reality is going to conflict harshly with fantasy, especially if you don’t have them well separated in your mind. Enjoy your imaginary world, but deal with the practical world, too.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Indulge your sensual nature today. This part of your being doesn’t get expressed regularly. Go for a long walk with someone you love. Light some candles in your bedroom or take a leisurely hot bath. Tastes and smells are extra potent for you now. Enjoy a romantic dinner for two. Don’t get so caught up in the intellectual aspect of things that you forget about the sensuous side of life.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You may experience some push and pull today. One minute you feel like you should sit back and wait for things to go your way, and the next you feel a stick poking you to get moving. Life is a delicate balance of incorporating these two modes of operation. Neither way is more correct, so recognize and honour both.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You may experience some raw emotions today, which you should use as your ally instead of your enemy. Your heart may feel rather abused, so do what you can to gently care for it. Be careful of letting others get too close if they simply don’t know how to act around something so fragile and pure. Protect yourself.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – The annoying restlessness that you experience today is simply a reminder that it’s important to start engaging in art projects or musical endeavours that make you happy. Learn from people who aren’t afraid to follow their dreams. Don’t be so concerned with what other people think of your work. Now it’s important to do these things for yourself.