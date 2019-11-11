Today in High Prairie – November 11, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – November 11, 2019

Remembrance Day! Attend a local service! Wear a poppy!

AA meets at the HP Church of the Nazarene at 7:30 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – November 11, 2019

Andy Gallagher

Tom Kasinec

Elaine Rederburg

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – November 11, 2019

Alison Weaver-Sheets

Chris Halldorson

Gavin Doerksen

Natalie Ruecker

Steve Norris

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 11, 2019

1771 – Ephraim McDowell, Pioneered Abdominal Surgery

1821 – Fyodor Dostoyevsky, Crime and Punishment Author

1864 – George Crile, 1st Direct Blood Transfusion

1885 – George Patton, American WWII General

1901 – Sam Spiegel, On the Waterfront Producer

1909 – Robert Ryan, Dirty Dozen Actor

1910 – Raemer Schreiber, Prepared Nagasaki Bomb

1914 – Howard Fast, Spartacus Screenwriter

1925 – Jonathan Winters, Mork & Mindy Comedian

1925 – John Guillermin, Towering Inferno Director

1950 – Jim Peterlik, Survivor Rocker

1962 – Demi Moore, Striptease Actress

1974 – Leonardo DiCaprio, Wolf of Wall Street Actor

This Day in Local History – November 11, 2019

Nov. 11, 1914: The ED&BC railway reaches Sucker Creek.

Nov. 11, 1915: The Grouard News reports an audit of the Town of Grouard’s books reveals $12,672.64 in taxes is owed.

Nov. 11, 1915: The Grouard News reports Nat Hynman kills his 45 silver foxes and 40 cross and several red foxes, and sells them.

Nov. 11, 1915: Grouard News editor Roy S. Burns publishes the following: “Take a look at the label on your paper this week. If it reads ‘14’ you are one year in arrears and if it reads ‘13’, as a good many of you do, you are two years in arrears and in case it should slip your mind just sit down and write us, enclosing the amount to date and you will gain our everlasting gratitude. We are in need of the coin.” Two weeks later, the newspaper ceases publication.

Nov. 11, 1970: South Peace News reports that Allan and Linda Wood open Al’s Pizza Parlor.

Nov. 11, 1972: The visiting University of Alberta Golden Bears score with one second left to defeat the High Prairie Regals 4-3.

Nov. 11, 1978: South Peace News reports that $703,421 will be spent on a grade control system to stabilize the West Prairie River bed.

Nov. 11, 2000: High Prairie Scorpions taekwondo athletes bring home 35 medals from a tournament in Whitecourt.

Nov. 11, 2005: The “Go, Granny, Go” bus owned by the Enilda and District Society for Recreation and Culture catches fire and burns.

Nov. 11, 2011: Lakeland Eagles player James Tallman marries Georgette Anderson at the H.W. Fish Arena in McLennan, home rink of the Eagles.

Nov. 11, 2015: High Prairie RCMP charge Arlen Chase Chalifoux, 18, with second-degree murder in the death of a male Nov. 10 at Atikameg.

This Day in World History – November 11, 2019

1493 – Explorer Christopher Columbus discovers Saba.

1671 – Dutch States-General forbids importation of French wine.

1750 – Flat Hat Club formed. [It was the first college fraternity.]

1790 – Chrysanthemums are introduced to England from China.

1807 – “Gotham” 1st associated with New York City.

1851 – Alvan Clark patents telescope.

1890 – D. McCree patents portable fire escape.

1909 – Construction of US navy base begins at Pearl Harbour.

1918 – Poland declares independence.

1918 – Armistice signed by the Allies and Germans: end of WWI.

1920 – The burials of unknown soldiers take place in London and Paris.

1925 – Louis Armstrong begins his 1st recording session.

1925 – Robert A. Millikan announces discovery of cosmic rays.

1930 – Patent issued for the Einstein refrigerator.

1933 – “Great Black Blizzard” is 1st great dust storm in Great Plains.

1935 – Explorer 2 balloon sets altitude record of 72,000 feet.

1937 – Messerschmidt ME-109V13 flies world record 610.4 kph.

1939 – Kate Smith first sings Irving Berlin’s “God Bless America”.

1942 – During WW II Germany completes the occupation of France.

1961 – Stalingrad renamed Volgograd.

1963 – Gordie Howe ties Rocket Richard’s lifetime 544 goal record.

1965 – Rhodesia proclaims independence from Britain.

1971 – Man-made earthslide at Kawasaki Japan, kills 15.

1972 – Dow Jones Index moves above 1,000 for 1st time.

1975 – Angola gains independence from Portugal.

1977 – Wings release “Mull of Kintyre”.

1983 – 1st US cruise missiles arrive in Great Britain.

1987 – van Gogh’s “Irises” sells for record $53.6 million at auction.

1988 – Oldest known insect fossils [390 million yrs] reported in Science.

1992 – Church of England approves the ordination of female priests.

1994 – Bill Gates buys Leonardo da Vinci’s “Codex” for $30,800,000.

1999 – Last upside down date until January 1, 6000.

2004 – Yasser Arafat’s death through unidentified causes confirmed.

2015 – Montreal dumps 2.1 billion gallons of raw sewage into St. Lawrence.

2015 – Flawless 12 carat Blue Moon Diamond sells for $48.4 million.

2018 – Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba sells $1 billion in 85 seconds.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 11, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You might host a group meeting or other social event. Your guests may be artistically or spiritually inclined. The evening should be a social success and an inspiring experience. Before they come, make sure everything’s in place and working, from light bulbs to kitchen equipment. You don’t want minor malfunctions to put a damper on the evening.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – If you’ve been thinking about writing, this is the day to get started. Your mind is particularly sharp and your imagination rich. Unusual developments, mostly positive, could take place in your neighbourhood. You might not know the facts about exactly what’s going on, and a lot of unfounded rumours could be circulating. Reserve any opinion until you know the truth.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Money matters continue to go well, though you don’t feel as secure about them as you should. A previously unsung talent, perhaps for the arts, healing, working with technology, or all three could come to light. You could look into ways to train it. You might want to explore different options. Your decision might surprise you.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today you should feel especially idealistic, imaginative, intuitive, and spiritually inclined. You project an otherworldly aura that attracts more attention, such as admiring glances, than you’re used to. Love matters should be going well now, as a fairytale atmosphere permeates your life. Enjoy it while you can. You’ll be back to reality in a few days!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You might walk around in a romantic, imaginative, spiritual fog with your head in the clouds. Everything may seem perfect and wonderful – perhaps too wonderful to be true. Working with equipment of some kind, perhaps computers or other electronics could help you hang on to reality. You might take this opportunity to train in computer graphics or sound engineering.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Romantic notions about friends seem to be the energy driving you today. You might see a longtime friend in a new light as a possible romantic partner. A group could seem to be the answer to all your problems. You could suddenly be convinced that you have the most wonderful friends in the world. An outlook like this can be good as long as you don’t start thinking everyone’s perfect!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Because your working life is going well, you might indulge in daydreams in which you’re at the top of the heap, perhaps even famous! This is a good place to start on your path to advancement, but don’t stay there. Use your practicality to map out a workable course of action. Dreams don’t come true by themselves. They manifest through planning and hard work.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Your mind may be on spiritual or philosophical subjects and considering fascinating new ideas. Some of these may come from faraway lands, which might have you considering travel. Friends or groups may bring these ideas your way or you could present the concepts to them. Take a walk before going to bed or you’ll never get to sleep with all these ideas buzzing through your mind!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Romance might take a front seat in your thoughts today. You could have some unusual dreams tonight. They might be romantic or they could prove artistically inspiring, or both. Write them down, for they may reveal new facts about you that could make a difference. Your thoughts about money could sway between confidence and panic. Don’t lose sight of the facts!

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Today your mind may be on romance. If you’re married, you’ll grow closer to your partner. If you’re single but involved, the relationship could move to the next level of commitment. If you aren’t involved, expect to meet someone new and exciting. Warm feelings of unity and intimacy could fill your heart. See and accept your partner as he or she is.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You feel wonderful and you’re looking great. Expect to draw some admiring glances! The only downside to this is that you feel stronger than you are. If you try to get too much done today, you might tire yourself out and feel exhausted tomorrow. Eat right, get enough rest, and pace yourself. You’ll still accomplish everything you need to do.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A romantic haze surrounds love relationships. You could be thinking that your romantic partner has stepped out of a fairy tale. Yet even storybook heroes and heroines have flaws – but flaws can be endearing! Your creative energy should be very high. Artistic projects may have an otherworldly quality about them that boosts their quality and impact. Go for it!