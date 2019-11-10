Today in High Prairie – November 10, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – November 10, 2019

Attend the church of your choice.

EDSRC meeting at Enilda Mud Bowl at 6:30 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – November 10, 2019

Jules Bastien

Christopher Konelsky

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – November 10, 2019

Brent Ruecker

Ebony Rayne Courtoreille

Garth Lodge

Glen Flater

Melanie Thera

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 10, 2019

1433 – Charles the Bold, Duke of Burgundy

1483 – Martin Luther, Founder of Protestanism

1695 – John Bevis, Discovered Crab Nebula

1845 – John Thompson, 4th PM of Canada

1919 – Mikhail Kalashnikov, AK-47 Inventor

1924 – Russell Johnson, Gilligan’s Island “Professor”

1925 – Richard Burton, Cleopatra Actor

1932 – Roy Scheider, Jaws Actor

1959 – Frank Maudsley, A Flock Of Seagulls Bassist

1959 – MacKenzie Phillips, 1 Day at a Time Actress

1966 – Vanessa Angel, Weird Science Actress

1969 – Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy Actress

This Day in Local History – November 10, 2019

Nov. 10, 1913: D&S Drug Company Ltd. opens in Grouard with Samuel Whiston as manager.

Nov. 10, 1913: The new Grouard public school opens with no fanfare.

Nov. 10, 1930: N.P. L’Heureux replaces Harold Laird as Indian Agent in Joussard. Laird had served for over 20 years.

Nov. 10, 1962: The visiting High Prairie Optimists defeat McLennan 39-12 for the fifth straight time in midget flag football action.

Nov. 10, 1971: High Prairie town council meets and discusses purchasing the gas system from Northland Utilities.

Nov. 10, 1972: The Alberta government gives $222,462 to the Alberta Housing Corporation for a senior citizens project in Faust.

Nov. 10, 1972: Grimshaw and Manning both rejoin the NPHL at its organizational meeting but Grimshaw says they will not enter the league if interlocking games with the SPHL are scheduled. The NPHL considers four-point games for the Huskies to avoid scheduling difficulties.

Nov. 10, 1973: Bob Paquette celebrates the grand opening of Prairie Automotive and Industrial Supplies.

Nov. 10, 1979: Donna Smith receives an Alberta Achievement Award for her work in alcohol and drug abuse.

Nov. 10, 1981: The NPHL opens its season as the Falher Pirates win 6-3 in McLennan and Fairview wins 7-5 in Peace River. The hometown Grimshaw Huskies defeat Manning 7-5. The Comets debut goaltender Eric Henitiuk, who would go on to win several awards for goaltending excellence.

Nov. 10, 1991: A High Prairie rink skipped by David Marx and including 14-year-old son Chris wins second place and $1,500 at the Fort St. John Cash Bonspiel.

Nov. 10, 1993: Slave Lake residents Dwayne Taylor and Joey Boisvert announce plans to build the 300-seat Crazy Horse Saloon in High Prairie in January.

Nov. 10, 1993: South Peace News reports Pat Halvorson takes over Prairie Flowers.

Nov. 10, 1993: South Peace News publishes a 72-page NPHL preview along with other NPHL communities.

Nov. 10, 1997: Moscow on Ice performs at the Sports Palace.

Nov. 10, 2001: Sunset House family Darrel and Lorraine Reid accept the Farm Family-of-the-Year award in Edmonton. They are this year’s chosen recipient in the M.D. of Big Lakes.

Nov. 10, 2005: An Atikameg youth, 17, dies in an accident after his vehicle rolls on Highway 750. Police do not release his name.

Nov. 10, 2007: Faust resident Cindy Boucher wins the title of Peace Country Idol champion after the event concludes in Grande Prairie.

Nov. 10, 2014: The High Prairie Community Beautification Association decides to dedicate the 2014 Light-Up in memory of Grace Burgar, who passed away on Oct. 19.

This Day in World History – November 10, 2019

1674 – Dutch formally cede New Netherlands [New York] to the English.

1793 – France ends forced worship of God.

1801 – Kentucky outlaws dueling.

1885 – Gottlieb Daimler unveils the world’s first motorcycle.

1891 – Granville T. Woods patents electric railway.

1908 – 1st Gideon Bible put in a hotel room.

1917 – New Bolshevik government under Lenin suspends freedom of press.

1940 – Walt Disney begins serving as an informer for the LA FBI.

1951 – 1st long distance telephone call without operator assistance.

1945 – US Marines raise the U.S. flag atop Mount Suribachi, Iwo Jima.

1954 – Lt-Col. John Stapp travels at 632 mph in a rocket sled.

1963 – Gordie Howe takes over NHL career goal lead at 545.

1969 – “Sesame Street” premieres on PBS-TV.

1975 – Ore ship Edmund Fitzgerald sinks in storm on Lake Superior.

1975 – PLO leader Yasser Arafat addresses UN in New York.

1975 – UN approves resolution equating Zionism with racism.

1976 – Utah Supreme Court approves execution of murderer Gary Gilmore.

1977 – Major Indoor Soccer League officially organized.

1979 – Train detrailment in Mississauga, Ontario; 200,000 evacuated.

1980 – Poland acknowledges Solidarity union.

1982 – IMF lends Mexico $3.8 billion due to threatened bankruptcy.

1989 – Germans begin demolishing the Berlin Wall.

1989 – Word Perfect 5.1 is shipped.

1991 – Marty Glickman broadcasts his 1,000th football game.

2003 – Kim Clijsters 1st female tennis player to earn $4 million a year.

2084 – Next transit of Earth as seen from Mars.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 10, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today you might have the desire to look into your genealogy. The Internet has made it possible for everyone to learn about their ancestors, and now is a great time for you to do it. Spiritually, you might also decide to explore past lives or get in touch with spirit guides or totem animals. Group activities could be of great help in these pursuits.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Practical, scientific, or spiritual ideas of all kinds are your life’s blood. Today you might expand your knowledge. Much of what you learn may be based on technology such as telescopes or particle accelerators. You’re only scratching the surface today. Much of what you learn may be confusing, but stay with it. It will make more sense to you later.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today you might enlist the aid of friends to increase your computer skills. You may be interested in the artistic side of computers and want to experiment with computer graphics or animation. Video journalism could also be of interest. You might receive some unexpected good news about a possible increase in income, though it might be delayed.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – A new romance could come your way. An old friend could suddenly seem like more to you, sending the relationship in an entirely new direction. The opposite could happen, too. An old love could reappear and resurrect the intellectual side of your relationship, making a new friend out of an old love. Circumstances around you are changing and so are you. You’re the type to welcome it!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Insights that well up from deep within you could put your imagination into overdrive. Perhaps ideas for essays, poems, paintings, or music flow into your mind in waves. You may want to stay home to develop them, though you may take one friend, or perhaps your partner, into your confidence. Keep the ideas coming! They might mean more to you later.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – News about the plight of the world’s disadvantaged might have you toying with the idea of doing more than you are to make a difference. This is a laudable goal, but you’re more apt to see the romantic side of helping the needy than the harsh realities of the situation. Before deciding to tackle any new ambition today, consider it from all angles. You might change your mind.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Have you ever longed to be a movie star or participate in some way in the film industry? Today you might get your chance or at least learn some of the technical skills required. You might take some time to learn about computer graphics or the ins and outs of camerawork. You could also meet some people involved in this industry.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You’ve been exerting yourself a little too much over the past few days and might feel a little listless. Nonetheless, your mind is still active, and you may seek stimulation through books, TV, or lectures of some kind. You should find whatever you learn exciting. It could set you off in a new direction. Today you could turn into an armchair traveler!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You could have some very strange yet beautiful dreams today. Write them down. They’re trying to tell you something. You could also make an off-the-wall plan to increase your income that may or may not work. Consider all the aspects of your plan and get in touch with the reality of it before delving too far. It might be workable but not in the ways you think now.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Today you may start to see your friends in a new light. Perhaps their accomplishments have aroused your admiration. A special person could seem more perfect than ever, and you could suddenly view your friend through a romantic haze once more. Bear in mind that your view of these people only mirrors your view of yourself. Recognize your merits as well others.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You might feel a little under the weather today, but mentally you’re flying high. Ideas could keep popping into your head, sending you into flights of fancy that excite your creativity. This is a great day to read or watch documentaries or otherwise feed your intellect. Whatever you learn could be of great practical use to you later.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today you might seek to expand your knowledge of the arts. You could decide to explore galleries, attend a concert or play, or look into the latest best sellers. A friend could accompany you. Make a day of it! Books, antiques, or other fine objects might be especially appealing now. Try to avoid shopping. You’ll discover a lot of items you like and want to buy!