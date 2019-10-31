Today in High Prairie – November 1, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – November 1, 2019

Prayer Shawl Knitting at HP St. Mark’s Anglican Church at 10 a.m.

AA meets at the HP Church of the Nazarene at 7:30 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – November 1, 2019

Jennifer Savill

Vivian Cox

Scott Lochhead

Archie Cunningham

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – November 1, 2019

Lindsay Giroux

Ray Nightingale

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 1, 2019

Nov. 1, 1913: A.C. LaRiviere tenders his resignation as land agent for the Grouard Dominion Land Office citing ill health and business commitments.

Nov. 1, 1930: James Anderson is the first postmaster as the Heart River post office opens.

Nov. 1, 1953: The Fairview Monarchs tell the Wheat Belt Hockey League at a meeting in Fairview they will join the new North Peace Hockey League.

Nov. 1, 1954: CKYL Radio begins broadcasting 17 hours a day from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Nov. 1, 1956: The Grimshaw Aces meet at Frontier Lumber in Grimshaw and decide to change their name to the Royals. Later in the year, the Royals is changed to Huskies.

Nov. 1, 1962: Mrs. Howard Carson opens Carson’s Flowers in the Walker Building.

Nov. 1, 1972: Ken Hendry opens Ken’s Tune-Up and Rebuilding Service in the Utility Equipment Building.

Nov. 1, 1974: The High Prairie Vet Clinic opens with vet Bob Saunders in charge.

Nov. 1, 1984: Marcel Ouellet closes the doors on The Park Theatre.

Nov. 1, 1984: Rollie Johnson takes over as owner of Vic’s Super A.

Nov. 1, 1986: Gayle Brulotte purchases Four Seasons Flowers and re-opens under the name of Prairie Flowers.

Nov. 1, 1986: Pearl Calahasen, of Grouard, is appointed to the Alberta Human Rights Commission.

Nov. 1, 1989: Falher businessman Jim Gagnon takes over the House of Furniture from Ron Pillay.

Nov. 1, 1989: Public Works Canada awards a $1.328 million contract to Cox Brothers Contracting of High Prairie for the first stages of building the Kinuso marina.

Nov. 1, 1992: The first children attend the new High Prairie Day Care Building.

Nov. 1, 1995: South Peace News reports Ernie and Val Masson open E.J.’s Lounge.

Nov. 1, 1996: Ray and Dianne Willier celebrate the opening of the Dreamcatcher Inn.

Nov. 1, 1996: Brian Campbell changes the name of Don’s Auto Body to Brian’s Auto Body.

Nov. 1, 1998: I&P Mechanic opens under the ownership of Brian and Pauline Sharkawi.

Nov. 1, 2000: John and Wade Nicolet celebrate the grand opening of their branch office of Nicolet Agencies in High Prairie.

Nov. 1, 2000: Richard Simard purchases Ruecker and Ruecker Insurance from Allan Ruecker and renames the business Simard Insurance.

Nov. 1, 2001: I&P Mechanic owners Brian and Pauline Sharkawi move into a new $250,000 building in High Prairie’s east end.

Nov. 1, 2006: Debbie Nelson purchases High Prairie Royal Lepage PVR Realty from George Keay.

Nov. 1, 2006: Two High Prairie Probation office employees are given Correctional Services Exemplary Service Medals in Edmonton. Dan Brault and Lillian Shirt are the recipients.

Nov. 1, 2006: STARS air ambulance service to High Prairie begins.

Nov. 1, 2011: Brett and Dianna Qually open Company Quarter Master Services in Enilda. The store sells military surplus equipment.

Nov. 1, 2012: High Prairie Councillor Michael Smith resigns citing his intention to run for mayor in the Dec. 18 byelection.

This Day in World History – November 1, 2019

835 – All Saints Day made compulsory throughout Frankish Kingdom.

996 – 1st recorded use of modern name for Austria.

1348 – The Black Death reaches London on or about this date.

1512 – Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel paintings in Vatican 1st exhibited.

1604 – William Shakespeare’s tragedy “Othello” 1st presented.

1611 – William Shakespeare’s romantic comedy “Tempest” 1st presented.

1800 – John Adams becomes the 1st US President to live in White House.

1834 – 1st published reference to poker [as Mississippi riverboat game].

1894 – Vaccine for diphtheria announced by Dr Roux of Paris.

1896 – 1st bare-breasted women [Zulu] to appear in National Geographic.

1922 – Republic of Turkey proclaimed; bringing end to Ottoman Empire.

1924 – Boston Bruins officially join the NHL; 1st US based team.

1928 – Graf Zeppelin sets airship distance record of 6384 km.

1931 – Dupont introduces synthetic rubber.

1936 – Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association established.

1939 – 1st animal conceived by artificial insemination

[rabbit]

.

1951 – 1st atomic explosion witnessed by troops in New Mexico.

1957 – Mackinac Straits Bridge opens; world’s longest suspension bridge.

1959 – Montreal’s Jacques Plante wears 1st protective face mask.

1962 – USSR launches Mars 1; radio contact lost before arrival at Mars.

1969 – The Beatles’ “Abbey Road” album goes No. 1 in US.

1972 – 1st gay theme TV movie – “That Certain Summer”.

1981 – Antigua & Barbuda gains independence from Britain.

1982 – Honda is 1st Asian automobile company to produce cars in USA.

1989 – Scandinavian Airlines System bans smoking on many flights.

1990 – George Bush likens Saddam Hussein to Adolf Hitler.

1997 – “Titanic” starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet premieres.

2007 – Tennis pro Martina Hingis admits testing positive for cocaine.

2012 – Google’s Gmail becomes the world’s most popular email service.

2012 – Yellow fever kills 32 people and sickens 50 more in Sudan.

2018 – Palau becomes 1rst country to ban sunscreen [bleach coral reefs].

Today’s Horoscopes – November 1, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Is a member of your household away? Your home could be a lonely place for a while. You miss your housemate, but you also enjoy the solitude and the quiet that enables you to catch up on your projects, which may include sleep! Dreams that come to you tonight could bring insights to solutions for business and finance. Write them down in the morning. You’ll want to remember them.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – A social event could land you in the middle of a room full of writers, artists, and teachers. You might not know any of them, but don’t panic. Just listen to what they have to say. Your interest could attract their attention, and you could make some new friends. You might also attract invitations to future parties like this. Accept them! You’ll be glad you did.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – If you’ve been reading about health and fitness and putting what you read into action, today you might suddenly feel the results of your efforts. You feel physically and mentally strong, healthy, and energetic. This could put you in just the right mood to give some extra attention to the matter. Take care not to obsess over it. You’re doing fine.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You look especially attractive today. Your communications skills are good. While romantic matters are low-key, love relationships could still advance. Interesting conversations with your love interest could reveal parts of you that your friend finds intriguing, and bring up interests in common that you didn’t know you had. Make the most of it!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Business acquaintances could visit you today. They might stay longer than expected, but this is positive. You’ll have a lot of interesting discussions that open up doors to more promising enterprises and ways to make a success of them. If you get distracted and talk about other things, what does it matter? Relax and enjoy yourself.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Group activities and other social events should keep you pretty busy. You have a lot of people to see, calls to make, errands to run. This can be a drag, but it’s exciting and exhilarating as well. You’ll be satisfied with the results. Some of the people should be especially congenial and might become friends. Relax and get busy.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Career success, particularly involving writing, teaching, and other communication skills, could come your way today. You may not be aware that it’s coming, so it could be a bit difficult to handle at first. Still, you’ve been working toward this goal for a long time, and you’ll be glad to hear the news. In the evening, go out with friends to celebrate. You’ve earned it!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Have you been trying to learn about a subject for a long time? Have books, lectures, and documentaries on the subject been your primary form of entertainment? Whatever you’ve been hoping to gain from it could come to you today. If it’s a business advantage, you’ve got it. If it’s knowledge for its own sake, you know a lot by now. Whatever it is, bask in the glow of your achievement.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Some interesting dreams could come to you tonight. Don’t be fooled by confusing symbolism. These dreams could shed light on business concerns you’ve been trying to work out. Make a list of the symbols and see what they’re trying to tell you. Then if it makes sense, act on it. Your dreams are probably only revealing what your subconscious has already worked out.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – A social event, perhaps related to business, could put you in touch with an old friend or two you haven’t seen for a long time. You’ll have a wonderful time catching up. In fact, you have more in common now than you did before. If you’re single, you might think of this person as a potential romantic partner. Go slowly, but have fun!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You may have a lot of professional or personal calls to make today. E-mails could flood your inbox. A lot of people could vie for your attention. Your ego will receive a much-needed boost from all the acknowledgment. Don’t be embarrassed or guilty. Everyone needs a pat on the back now and then. Relax and enjoy the spotlight!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Recent study of philosophical or spiritual matters might inspire you to express your insights creatively. Whether you choose to write, make music, or paint pictures, you’ll notice a difference in your style. This may not last, as it’s at least partially due to what’s on your mind now, but make the most of it today. You might produce quality work that surprises even you.