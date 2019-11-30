Today in High Prairie – December 1, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – December 1, 2019

First day of Advent.

Attend the church of your choice.

Christmas Craft Sale at Triangle 10-a.m.-2 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – December 1, 2019

Bernard Maisonneuve

Ethan Gladue

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – December 1, 2019

Billy Robinson

Draye Johnston

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – December 1, 2019

1671 – Francesco Stradivari, Famous Violin Maker

1743 – Martin H. Klaproth, Discovered Uranium

1761 – Madame Tussaud, Madame Tussaud’s Wax Museum

1886 – Rex Stout, Nero Wolf Novels Author

1897 – Cyril Ritchard, Peter Pan Actor

1899 – Robert Welch, John Birch Society

1912 – Minoru Yamasaki, World Trade Center Architect

1913 – Mary Martin, Peter Pan Actress

1921 – Ralph Manza, Newhart Actor

1922 – Paul Picerni, The Untouchables Actor

1933 – Lou Rawls, Singer/Actor

1935 – Woody Allen, Annie Hall Director

1939 – Dianne Lennon, Lennon Sisters Singer

1939 – Lee Trevino, Pro Golfer

1940 – Richard Pryor, American Comedian/Actor

1945 – Bette Midler, Wind Beneath my Wings Singer

1949 – Pablo Escobar, Colombian Drug Lord

1958 – Charlene Tilton, Dallas Actress – Lucy

2001 – Aiko, Princess Toshi of Japan

This Day in Local History – December 1, 2019

Dec. 1, 1962: J.M. Dechene, 83, former MP for Athabsca from 1940-58, dies in an Edmonton hospital of pneumonia.

Dec. 1, 1964: The Toronto Dominion Bank opens at a location where High Prairie Vision Centre currently sits.

Dec. 1, 1967: The grand opening for G.F. Bishop Equipment is held with owner George Bishop in charge. Brian Bliss is in charge of the parts department and Bernard Fevang is general manager.

Dec. 1, 1969: St. Bruno Mission is closed in Joussard.

Dec. 1, 1976: Mickey’s Arcade and Barber Shop opens under the ownership of Mickey Tarrabain in High Prairie.

Dec. 1, 1977: Jack Fang and Mike Choi take over management of the Orion Restaurant.

Dec. 1, 1982: High Prairie town council debates a bylaw that bars minors from arcades.

Dec. 1, 1982: High Prairie town council gives a $240,000 tender to Caribou Construction of Peace River for a new fire hall.

Dec. 1, 1984: The E.W. Pratt Chargers men’s volleyball team finishes out of the medals at provincials in Sherwood Park.

Dec. 1, 1986: Fiorri Pizza is torn down ending the run of another High Prairie landmark.

Dec. 1, 1986: Fountain Tire opens in its new location in High Prairie’s east end by Spendiff Transport.

Dec. 1, 1989: A whooping cough outbreak plagues Gift Lake.

Dec. 1, 1993: South Peace News reports that the High Prairie recreation board has received 55 applications for the vacant recreation superintendent’s job.

Dec. 1, 2001: The Kinuso Lady Knights win the 1J Northwest Zone volleyball title by going undefeated in five matches.

Dec. 1, 2007: Supreme Fitness opens its doors in the old Schell’s Carpets location under the ownership of Brad and Debbie Parke.

Dec. 1, 2008: Long-time High Prairie resident Mary Blonsky dies at her Airdrie, AB home at the age of 65 years. She worked for many years as the High Prairie Playschool instructor and at the RCMP detachment.

Dec. 1, 2008: Christina Straner opens High Prairie Pet and Feed in the old Allan’s Welding building.

Dec. 1, 2009: Louise Zahacy steps down as High Prairie and District Agricultural Society president after over 20 years of service.

Dec. 1, 2010: Neil Forsyth is given a plaque for his 10 years of service to the High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council.

Dec. 1, 2010: High Prairie town council offers Stan Peacock 20 acres of free land if a biodiesel plant he plans on building comes to fruition.

Dec. 1, 2014: The High Prairie Health and Wellness Clinic opens in the hospital.

Dec. 1, 2014: Margaret Dumont, formerly of High Prairie, passes away.

Dec. 1, 2017: High Prairie seals a time capsule to be stored at the High Prairie and District Museum. The capsule will be opened in 2067.

This Day in World History – December 1, 2019

1640 – Portugal regains independence after 60 years of Spanish rule.

1822 – Dom Pedro crowned emperor of Brazil.

1822 – Franz Liszt, 11, debuts as pianist.

1903 – “The Great Train Robbery”, the 1st Western film, released.

1913 – 1st drive-up gasoline station opens in Pittsburgh.

1913 – Ford Motor Company institutes world’s 1st moving assembly line.

1918 – Danish parliament passed an act to grant Iceland independence.

1918 – Serbian-Croatian-Slovic kingdom proclaimed in Belgrade.

1918 – Yugoslavia declares independence; monarchy established.

1922 – 1st skywriting over US – “Hello USA” – by Capt Turner.

1929 – Game of bingo invented by Edwin S. Lowe.

1930 – NHL drops 20 minute slashing-about-the-head penalty.

1931 – Ottawa branch of Royal Mint begins operation as Royal Canadian Mint.

1936 – Bell Labs tests coaxial cable for TV use.

1940 – 4 sets of brothers play in one NHL game.

1941 – Japanese Emperor Hirohito signs declaration of war.

1943 – FDR, Churchill & Stalin agree to Operation Overlord [D-Day].

1951 – Golden Gate Bridge closes due to high winds.

1953 – Hugh Hefner publishes 1st Playboy; Marilyn Monroe 1st centerfold.

1955 – Rosa Parks is arrested for refusing to move to the back of a bus.

1959 – 12 nations sign treaty for scientific peaceful use of Antarctica.

1959 – The 1st colour photograph of Earth received from outer space.

1965 – South Africa’s government says children of white fathers are white.

1973 – Australia grants self-government to Papua New Guinea.

1984 – US tennis pro Chris Evert wins her 1,000th match.

1987 – Digging begins to link England & France under English Channel.

1988 – Benazir Bhutto named 1st female PM of a Muslim country [Pakistan].

1990 – British & French workers meet in English Channel’s tunnel [Chunnel].

1991 – Ukrainian people vote for independence.

1996 – Wayne Gretzky becomes only player in NHL to reach 3,000 points.

1997 – Montreal Canadiens become 1st team to play 5,000 NHL games.

1998 – Exxon & Mobil merge to form world’s largest company.

Today’s Horoscopes – December 1, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You can look forward to a bright day. What a relief it will be after the tension of the past several days. This would be a good time to confide in a close friend. It will help relieve some of the pressure you’ve been feeling inside. Be careful not to relax completely. If you do, you may not be able to get out of bed!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – It’s a relief when the hostilities subside, isn’t it? It has seemed like people have repeatedly slammed doors in your face. But today a visit or encounter will unlock some mysteries for you. Will your problems finally be solved? If you’re committed to unearthing your originality, you’ll be fulfilled.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – There’s something blossoming inside you today. The heavy pressure of the past several days has ebbed, and you’re able to go about your business with a lighter heart. It would be a good idea to pay more attention to your body. Try to schedule more aerobic exercise and cut down on fats and sugars. Start some healthier habits.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – The last several days have been a bit of an ordeal, so you could be surprised by the brightness of the day ahead. Although you may not be trying to assert yourself any more than usual, you’ll receive compliments and congratulations from many sources. Baffling, isn’t it? Take advantage of the joys ahead without subjecting them to too much scrutiny.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You’ll enjoy the gentleness and relaxation today offers. You’ll be more talkative than usual. This interlude will give you an opportunity to refresh yourself by spending some quality time with family. You have strong intuition. Listen to it, as it will advise you wisely.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – This may be a laid-back day for you, but a period of calm will do you a lot of good. You could lounge around in a park and let your imagination go. Today’s astral configuration will make you dream and remember your childhood. Rather than stressing about all that isn’t getting done, why not go with the flow for a change?

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Today will be lighthearted – and just in time, too. Life was getting serious there for a while. Smile and try to go outside your normal routine. What’s the point of working so hard if you only reward yourself by slumping in a chair at home? Go for a ride in the country for an hour or two instead. It would do you good.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – It’s true that you aren’t 10 anymore, but who’s to say you can’t go back to your childhood now and again? Without going so far as to play hopscotch in the street or instigate a food fight in your favourite restaurant, go see some friends for some laughs. You’ve been working hard for a long time now and deserve a bit of fun. Don’t hesitate.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You may be feeling way too serious at the moment. Whether you know it or not, you’re in dire need of cheering up. If someone invites you to a comedy club, go. It may take you a while to get into it, but you’ll end the evening laughing. It will be the best night of your month. If you can, stop second-guessing yourself.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – New winds will begin to blow away the black clouds that have been hovering over you lately. What more could you want? Today will seem like a walk in the park compared to days past! You’ll breathe better and come home feeling rested. Try to interact more with the people around you. They will appreciate it if you express genuine interest in their opinions.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Drop the conclusions you’ve reached concerning your work at the moment. Like it or not, life is going to throw you a curveball. Normally, you wouldn’t consider the sorts of propositions that people will make to you now. The ideas may seem crazy and out of line with who you are. They may be crazy, yes, but they aren’t out of the question!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – It looks like you’re making headway again. Now that you’re planning for the future, you could enroll in an educational program or take a trip. Don’t be so dazzled by today’s bright outlook that you forget the business at hand. Accept this day for what it is – a brief respite amid the chaos. Tomorrow you’ll return to your work refreshed.