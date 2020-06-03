Shots fired at RCMP, 3 arrested after manhunt

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Three suspects are in custody after their arrest after an incident May 31 where High Prairie RCMP officers faced gunfire during a traffic stop.



The incident sparked a massive police action including the RCMP, Police Dog Services, Emergency Response Team and RCMP helicopter.



No officers were injured in the altercation, which occurred around 2 a.m. in the northern part of town, RCMP said in a news release.



The release said officers were responding to a traffic complaint involving a vehicle when shots were fired in their direction.



“The vehicle was recovered abandoned at the Elks Rodeo Grounds with several firearms inside. It is believed three suspects fled to [Jaycee] Park,” the release said.



The police dog team emergency response team and helicopter were used to search for the suspects, who were eventually arrested. The police presence in downtown was evident as the helicopter made repeated passes overhead. Police could be seen talking to several business owners.



Names were not released and charges are pending.



While searching for the suspects, RCMP sent out a news release around 4 a.m. warning of an “active police event.” Residents were told to stay home, lock their doors and avoid the northwest section of town, including the park and rodeo grounds, cites a news released issued by High Prairie S/Sgt. Warren Wright.



On the Town of High Prairie’s Facebook page, Lynn Panasiuk posted Mayor Brian Panasiuk was notified of proceedings. Panasiuk echoed Wright’s advice for people to stay inside and be safe.



There was also a roadblock on the road north of Revolution Ford.