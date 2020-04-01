Hearts in windows show support during Covid-19 pandemic

Not one heart but three on a window in High Prairie’s southeast.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

What’s with all the hearts popping up on windows in High Prairie?



Gay Olanski has the answer.



She posted on the High Prairie and Area Discussion and Information Board March 22 asking people to put hearts in their windows as a show of support during the COVD-19 pandemic.



“It’s a way to connect and spread some love around,” she says.



People are urged to either paint a red heart and put it in the window or cut a heart from red paper and paste it on the window.



“When people go for a walk it’s something they can look for and give the children some focus,” she says.



And since the heart is a sign of love, it shows everyone that other people are thinking and caring about them during the pandemic.



“The idea is to spread some love,” says Olanski.



“It’s a way to connect without having to touch someone.”



Hearts began popping up all over High Prairie immediately after Olanski’s post.