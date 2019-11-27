Fundraising calendars on sale

Security and Comfort calendars will be on sale at Freson Bros. on Nov. 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The dazzling and colourful Security and Comfort calendars will be on sale in the coming next weeks.



The calendars feature High Prairie Fire Department members and High Prairie Quilt Guild members and their beautiful quilts and sell for $20 each.



Quilt guild president Marla Willier says the idea for the quilts arose after several members traveled to an outdoor quilt show in Sisters, Oregon in July 2018.



“They do a yearly calendar to raise money for various organizations and [we] thought it would be a great idea for our guild,” says Willier.



“We discussed the idea at our monthly guild meeting and decided to approach our volunteer fire department to see if they wanted to partner with us.”



The department agreed and the calendars quickly went into production. Each month features a photo in a different setting with fire department and/or quilt guild members and quilts.



“Wendy Ehman was our prop lady and liaison with the fire department, Roxanne Perron our photographer and set designer,” says Willier. “Cori Burgar did the graphics and calendar layout and quilts were supplied by various members of our guild.”



Proceeds from sales will be split with the fire department. Money raised will go toward charitable quilting projects that the guild does every year and continued learning opportunities within the guild.



Calendars can be purchased at Freson Bros. on Nov. 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., from members of the quilt guild and fire department.