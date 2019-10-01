Fire halls opening doors to residents

Fire trucks and equipment will be on display at two open houses in the High Prairie area to mark Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 6-12. Residents are invited to a barbecue and open house at the High Prairie fire hall on Oct. 9 from 7-9 p.m. Another barbecue and open house is set for Kinuso fire hall on Oct. 10 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Above, the High Prairie Volunteer Fire Department gets ready to put its ladder truck into action to fight a fire at the old High Prairie Health Complex on Sept. 18.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Two fire halls in the High Prairie region will be open to the community to mark Fire Prevention Week from Oct. 6-12.



High Prairie Volunteer Fire Department hosts an open house Oct. 9 from 5-7 p.m.



“We will give free hamburgers and have a number of displays,” fire chief Trevor Cisaroski says.



“People will also be able to tour around the fire hall.”



Fire trucks and equipment will be on display and people can find out about the fire department and talk to firefighters.



Cixaroski became the new High Prairie fire chief Aug. 26 to succeed Ken Melnyk.



Big Lakes County Fire Services invites residents to a barbecue and open house at the Kinuso fire district hall Oct. 10 from 5 to 7:30 p.m.



“Our volunteer firefighters will be cooking hamburgers and hotdogs,” says Evangelene Freeman, administrative assistant.



“We encourage residents to check out the fire trucks and equipment and learn more about Fire Prevention Week.”



This year’s theme is “Not Every Hero Wears a Cape. Plan and Practise Your Escape”.



“County staff be at the event to answer any questions that people may have about our services,” Freeman says.



“We’ll also be giving away lots of county swag.”



The county continues to recruit volunteer firefighters and a new fire chief after John McDermott resigned on July 26.



“We are always looking for volunteer firefighters,” Freeman says.



The 2019 Fire Prevention Week campaign congratulates people of all ages who learn about home fire escape planning and practice, bring that information home, and spur their families to action.



For more information about High Prairie Volunteer Fire Department, phone Cisaroski at (780) 523-7733.



For more information about Big Lakes County Fire Services, phone Freeman at (780) 776-0007 or visit the county website at biglakescounty.ca.