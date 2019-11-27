Energy sector appreciative of recognition

Big Lakes County hosted an energy appreciation reception Oct. 28 in Calgary. Left-right, are Big Lakes Councillor Fern Welch and Frank Muller, senior vice-president and chief operating officer and director, Razor Energy Corp.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County promoted its profile and partnerships in the energy sector at an appreciation reception Oct. 28 in Calgary.



Over 70 energy companies operating in the county were invited to the event, held at the Sheraton, says a Nov. 2 county news release.



The event brought together more than 25 senior leaders from some of the industries leading companies such as Canadian Natural Resources, Taqa North, Cardinal Energy, Acquisition Oil Group, and ATCO.



“We made good connections that will help us grow the energy business in the future,” Big Lakes Reeve Richard Simard says.



“We kept hearing how much they liked the event and how good it felt to be appreciated, especially in more trying times.”



The reception was an opportunity for Big Lakes County to thank energy companies for their involvement in our community.



It was also an opportunity to build stronger relationships among decision-makers and share ideas about how to ensure the energy sector continues to prosper in the county.



An executive from Razor Energy expressed the value of a partnership with the county.



“We understand how important the energy sector is to Big Lakes County and look forward to years of future positive relations and collaboration,” says Lisa Muelle, vice-president of New Ventures.



“We also really enjoyed the Big Lakes County promotional video and we have our own that echoes a similar message.”



Razor has big plans for the county and appreciated the opportunity to put names to faces.



Simard thanked the companies for their work and support.



“In Big Lakes, we wear our I [heart] Oil and Gas T-shirts proudly,” he says.



Town of Swan Hills Mayor Craig Wilson also thanked the companies.



“Swan Hills exists to service the oil and gas industry,” Wilson says.



The evening included a video and a short presentation by Lisa Baroldi, executive director of Big Lakes County Economic Development Authority. She spoke about the importance of energy to the local economy and revealed the newly updated Big Lakes County energy sector profile.



Most of the energy companies serving in Big Lakes County have main offices located in Calgary.