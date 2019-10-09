Cisaroski steps up ladder to HP fire chief

Trevor Cisaroski became the new fire chief for the High Prairie Volunteer Fire Department on Aug. 26. For more information on the department, phone Cisaroski at [780] 523-7733 [cell] or e-mail to firechief@highprairie.ca.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Trevor Cisaroski is the new fire chief for High Prairie Volunteer Fire Department.



The longtime fire- fighter took over the role Aug. 26 to succeed Ken Melnyk who retired in June.



“My passion is to serve and protect the community,” says Cisaroski, who has served on the fire department for 25 years.



“I’ve put my heart and soul into the fire department.



“I worked my way up through the ranks.”



He served in various roles over the years, including deputy chief, assistant chief and training officer.



Now the top post fulfills a dream.



“It was in the back of my mind and the timing was right,” Cisaroski says.



He retired in June from teaching at E.W. Pratt School in High Prairie after 31 years.



Cisaroski manages the operations of the fire service that also includes the western portion of Big Lakes County.



The fire chief also promotes fire safety.



He is excited about a new fire truck and upgraded communications in the coming year.



“We’ve got two big projects,” Cisaroski says.



A 2020 pumper truck was recently ordered by the Town of High Prairie in the spring, he says.



“We expect it to arrive in November 2020,” Cisaroski says.



The truck will replace the current pumper that is about 25 years old.



Local fire departments will soon be connected to an upgraded provincial radio communications system for first responders.



“That will be a big step to improve communications and safety for our members,” Cisaroski.



Alberta First Responders Radio Communications System is expected to start in October, he says.



Fire departments, RCMP, community peace officers, Emergency Medical Services, STARS and Alberta Parks are other partners in the program.



“We are also upgrading our portable radios in the fire hall,” Cisaroski says.



“Our current radios are about 15-20 years old and we have some problems with them.”



High Prairie fire department currently has a roster of 30 firefighters.



“Our numbers are healthy,” Cisaroski says.



The junior firefighter program for ages 14-17 has two members.



“We blend them in at our practices,” Cisa- roski says.



More firefighters are always welcomed, which includes a training process.



Training sessions are held every Monday from 7-10 p.m.



Information is also available on Facebook.