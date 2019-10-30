Zeke and Zeb discuss the election

It was the day after the federal election when Zeke and Zeb met over a few Pilsners in Salt Prairie at the latter’s home to discuss the previous day’s events. Of course, the federal election was mostly on their minds.



“Well, another four years of that idiot!” said Zeb, already cracking open his second Pil. “Maybe four or five more of these will make me feel better. That man would drive anyone to drinkin’.”



“Not so fast,” said Zeke, the highly educated pair of the two, always bragging about having graduated Grade 8.



“It’s a minority government. Anythin’ can happen in the next few months.”



“It’s damn disappointin’,” said Zeb. “I mean, I never knew how many dumb Canadians there were. Votin’ Liberal. Geez!”



But Zeke reminded him quickly of how Justin Trudeau legalized marijuana.



“We can toke up anytime we want without the cops houndin’ us,” said Zeke. “It’s just too bad we can’t sell that stuff in the greenhouse. Better quality than that crap at the store.”



“That still didn’t buy my vote,” said Zeb. “I ne’er sold out like you!”



The subject quickly changed to Western separation.



“It’s damn well time we went alone,” said Zeb. “Them Eastern fellers will ne’er let us build a pipeline. Weez screwed!”



“Hold on there,” said Zeke. “Yer forgettin’ I’m the well-read one. How many years of Harper did we have and not one pipeline got built! You tellin’ me no matter who we got in Ottawa it’s any different? Not with the Greens and NDP’ers in bed with every Liberal!”



“Well,” said Zeb. “I see yer point.”



“The fact is,” said Zeke, “no one is gonna built us a pipeline as long as Trudeau kisses ass to Eastern voters. Harper was no different.



“But I agree,” he added. “It’s time to separate!”



However, a crackling voice from the kitchen butted into the conversation. Ethel, who rarely joined the men in their conversation, had something to day.



“Canada is a great country. Lookit all we have. Good crops, cold beer, moonshine, and lots of wood for the stove. The dogs and cats are well-fed and we got money in the bank.”



“Ha,” said Zeb. “Yer probably the same person who would have said to stay with Britain in 1967. Ne’er wanna go forward.”



Zeke stroked his moustache.



“You might have something there. Canada is like a marriage on the rocks.”



“Like the fourth wife you had,” laughed Zeb. “What a winner that was! Come to think of it, Canada is a lot like you – a bad marriage!”



“Whoa, no need to get personal,” roared Zeke. “But I see your point.”



“I think we could be better off without the East,” said Zeb. “I mean, how many times can they screw us before we say enough is enough?”



“Well,” said Zeke, “apparently one more at least.”



“Right,” said Zeb. “E’er time we look around, they’s puttin’ it to us. When are we gonna stand up for ourselves?



“I dunno,” said Zeke. “I dunno.”



They turn on the TV news. One of the lead stories is Western alienation.



“Just maybe,” said Zeke, “It’s finally gonna happen.”



“Can’t be too soon for me,” said Zeb. “It’s like getting’ hit with the pitchfork in the ass! How many times are ya gonna take it before you hit back?”



“We’ve been a county for 152 years,” said Zeke. “How did it go so wrong?”



When the West got no more respect,” said Zeb.



“And you call yerself the educated one!”