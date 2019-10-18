Youths face arson charges in hospital fire

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Two youths are facing charges after a fire occurred at the old High Prairie Hospital on Sept. 18.

On Sept. 23, High Prairie RCMP arrested and charged two male youths, both 15, from High Prairie, says Cpl. Chris Warren, RCMP Media Relations Group.

Each boy face charges of arson, mischief over $5,000, and break and enter. Both have been released from custody and are due in High Prairie Provincial Court on Oct. 28.

Because the matter is before the courts, police will provide no further information.