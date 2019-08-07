Youth illegally on old hospital site

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A young local teenager was fined for illegally entering the property of the old High Prairie Health Complex.



A 13 year-old female, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was fined $50 for trespassing on the property when she appeared in High Prairie youth court July 29.



She was with other youth on the property, says Cheryl Kachuk, criminal court worker for Native Counselling Services of Alberta.



The female and the others were charged under a municipal bylaw of the Town of High Prairie, according to the docket.



Judge G.W. Paul warned the young offender about her actions.



“You know you shouldn’t have been there,” Paul said.



“Police are concerned that people will get hurt [at the site].”



Judge Paul ordered the youth to pay the fine by Dec. 17.



He gave the youth a break in the fine after she waited several hours in youth court to hear her name called.