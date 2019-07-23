Youth choose wrong spot to party

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Four High Prairie youths were caught red-handed at a well-known local party spot leaving them in trouble with the law and a few upset parents.



The four youths pleaded guilty to mischief damage over $5,000 in High Prairie youth court July 10.



Judge D.R. Shynkar followed the suggestion of Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson in granting a simple reprimand.



“There comes a time when everyone is doing something and it’s not a good thing to do,” he told the youth, whose names cannot be published due to provisions in the Youth Criminal Justice Act.



“Go home and do something else and stay out of that house.”



Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson told youth court police were called to the abandoned home May 28 and discovered the four youth inside and the faint smell of smoke. Police checked the home and arrested all four.



High Prairie lawyer Harry Jong spoke for three of the youths as duty counsel and acted as counsel for the fourth.



“They all told the same story,” said Jong. “It’s known as a party house.”



A fifth girl was also part of the group but fortune smiled on her as she left before police arrived.



Nonetheless, the youths were still inside a place they had no business being inside.



“Their parents are not happy with them,” said Jong.



The youths, two boys and two girls, ranged in age from 14-16 years.



Charges of housebreaking with intent against all four were withdrawn by Hudson.