Youth banned from being in High Prairie

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A former resident of High Prairie was sentenced in High Prairie youth court Nov. 25 after pleading guilty to 13 crimes.



The boy, 17, who now lives in Valleyview, was placed on probation for one year after appearing in youth court.



The boy was sentenced on two probation orders but the judge collapsed his sentence globally to one year.



“The sentence is appropriate for your circumstances,” Judge D.R. Shynkar told the teen during sentencing.



The youth said he is has turned his life around since moving out of High Prairie.



“I got into the wrong crowd and went down the wrong path,” the teen told youth court.



He was also warned by the judge and the Crown that breaking the new probation orders will bring a harsher sentence.



“If he breaches, he breaches a pile of court orders and he will likely get time in jail,” Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson said.



Charges included assault, theft of a vehicle, theft under $5,000, shopbreaking with intent of committing an offence, housebreaking with intent of committing a crime, public mischief, six charges of failing to obey court and probation orders, and one charge of failing to appear in court.



He was also fined $1,000 for driving a vehicle without insurance.



During probation, he is banned from being within 30 km of High Prairie except to drive through or is authorized by his probation officer.



He is also on a curfew for the first six months from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.



The teen was also ordered to pay $100 restitution for items he stole from a residence, abstain from alcohol and drugs, and have no contact with a named person.



Charges stemmed from a string of crimes in 2019. The youth punched a male teen, who fell onto the side of a vehicle and was unconscious for a few minutes, the Crown said.



He also broke into a residence under renovations and stole money.



“He was found in one of the bedrooms,” Hudson said.



On another day, he broke into I&P Mechanic and Carmichael Towing where his impounded truck was secured.



“He stole his truck back,” Hudson said.



His name cannot be released under provisions outlined in the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Girl makes poor choice

A girl, 16, was fined $1,000 after pleading guilty to refusing to provide a breath sample to police.



“She was in the driver’s seat for a short period of time,” Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson said.



The teen was with two adult women in a vehicle that was stopped by High Prairie RCMP on Highway 750 on Aug. 21, he added.



However, she was not driving when the vehicle was first observed by police.



“The older ladies asked her to drive,” Judge D.R. Shynkar noted.



“Next time, you have to be strong and say no.”



The youth was unsure about the situation, duty counsel Harry Jong told youth court.



“She didn’t want to blow into the machine,” Jong said.



IN addition to the fine, the girl was also suspended from driving for one year.



The Crown reminded the judge that fines for youth are lower than for adults.



A minimum fine for an adult for refusing to provide a breath sample is $2,000.