Youth arson charges appear in court

Black smoke billows out of the old High Prairie Health Complex that was hit by fire on Sept. 18 around 1:50 p.m. Two youths charged make their first appearance in court Oct. 28.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Two teens charged in connection with a fire at the old High Prairie hospital in mid September made their first court appearances on the docket.



Lawyers for the two male youths appeared in High Prairie provincial court Oct. 28.



The youths were charged by High Prairie RCMP with arson, mischief over $5,000 and break and enter.



Names of the youths, both ages 15, cannot be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.



They did not appear in court.



Judge R. Marceau put the matter over to Nov. 25 at the request of both lawyers.



Duty counsel Harry Jong spoke as an agent for both lawyers, Edmond O’Neill and Lisa Trach.



Jong first read a letter from O’Neill.



“He wants to reserve plea for one month in order to review disclosure and to meet with his client,” Jong says.



A faxed letter from Trach to duty counsel arrived in court later in the morning.



“She wants to review disclosure with her client,” Jong says.



Firefighters responded to a fire in the old High Prairie Health Complex on Sept. 18 around 1:50 p.m.



The building has been vacant since the new High Prairie Health Complex east of town opened in April 2017.



High Prairie fire chief Trevor Cisaroski says damage is estimated at $250,000.



“The fire was in a hallway in one of the wings of the building,” Cisaroski says.



He notes some people say the fire was in the area of the operating room.



Several break-ins at the site have concerned the Town of High Prairie.



The fire sparked renewed efforts by the town to plea the provincial government to demolish the old building that has become a hazard and eye sore in the centre of town.