Youth admits role in setting fire

Richard Froese

South Peace News

One of two youths charged in connection with a fire at the old High Prairie hospital in September is admitting fault to the crime.



Both teen males, 15, did not appear when the matter returned to High Prairie youth court Nov. 25.



Duty counsel Harry Jong spoke as an agent for the two lawyers, Edmond O’Neill and Lisa Trach.



O’Neill requested that the matter for his client be waived to Grande Prairie youth court Dec. 18.



Judge D.R. Shynkar noted the matter is set to be resolved.



“That’s for summary disposition,” Judge Shynkar noted.



Trach asked the matter for her client be put over to Dec. 9 as she awaits full disclosure.



Firefighters responded to a fire in the old High Prairie Health Complex on Sept. 18 around 1:50 p.m. The building was vacant since the new High Prairie Health Complex east of town opened in April 2017.



High Prairie fire chief Trevor Cisaroski says damage in the blaze is estimated at $250,000.



Several break-ins at the site have concerned town council.



The fire sparked renewed efforts by the town to plea the provincial government to demolish the old building that has become a hazard and eyesore in the centre of town.



Names of the youth cannot be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.