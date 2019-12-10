Yellowknee nets 6 in Red Wings’ victory

Larry Yellowknee of the High Prairie Red Wings scored six goals against the Slave Lake Icedogs Nov. 29.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Larry Yellowknee scored six goals as the High Prairie Red Wings beat the rival Slave Lake Icedogs 10-7 on Nov. 29 on home ice in Greater Metro Hockey League action in the West Division.



The product from nearby Gift Lake tallied a natural hat trick in the second period when he scored three consecutive goals for the Red Wings, who led 7-1 heading into the final period.



Yellowknee added one assist in the game.



Benny Yellowknee, Brandon McNabb, Mikal Chalifoux and Brendan Willier also scored for the Red Wings. All four players also come from the High Prairie area.



Head coach and general manager Ryder Prue says the team has played strong on a five-game winning streak.



“We’ve been playing well and playing our game the way we can and it’s been nice to string together a few wins in a row,” Prue says.



“We just have to stay focused and keep our eyes on the bigger picture and keep improving down the line so we can continue to keep winning.”



He says the growing number of spectators inspires the team.



“The fan support has been awesome and we all appreciate everyone in the community who is supporting us,” Prue says.



Slave Lake battled back in the third period when the Icedogs outscored High Prairie 6-3.



The Red Wings outshot the Icedogs 50-37 in the game as High Prairie goaltender Jeremiah Clarke was in the crease.



Northern Alberta Tomahawks beat the Red Wings 5-1 in Enoch on Nov. 30 to end the Red Wings’ winning streak at five.



Brandon McNabb scored the lone High Prairie goal in the first period assisted by John Yellowknee to narrow the deficit to 2-1.



High Prairie was outshot 38-28.



Bradley Roncin played 56 minutes while Mathieu Charbonneau was in goal for four minutes.



Upcoming, the Red Wings are scheduled to visit the Tomahawks in Enoch on Dec. 14 at 8 p.m.



The next High Prairie home game is Dec. 15 when the Red Wings host Slave Lake at the Sports Palace at 4:30 p.m.



More information about the team is also available on the Red Wings’ website at highprairieredwings.com.