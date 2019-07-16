Woman’s fib lands her in hot water

H.P. court docket

Monday, July 8

Judge D.R. Shynkar

It’s always best to tell the truth.

It’s what a Valleyview woman discovered in High Prairie provincial court July 8 after pleading guilty to obstructing a police officer.

Whisper F. Beauregard, 27, was charged after an incident with police where she gave a false name, said Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson.

Court heard the vehicle Beauregard was a passenger in on Highway 747 was stopped by police Aug. 18.

“The driver was nervous and false identification was given by [Beauregard] to the vehicle’s driver,” said Hudson.

It did not take police long to discover she was not telling the truth; in fact, the man’s true identity was discovered shortly at the scene.

Beauregard earlier pleaded not guilty and set a trial for March 26 but did not appear. As a result she was charged with failing to attend court for a trial.

High Prairie lawyer Harry Jong spoke for Beauregard as her counsel. He told court Beauregard was helping the man [driver] “and it didn’t turn out very well”.

Beauregard, who appeared in court via CCTV from the Fort Saskatchewan Correctional Centre, is single and currently unemployed.

Jong explained Beauregard could not get a ride to High Prairie the day of the trial.

“She says she lined up a ride and he cancelled out,” said Jong.

Beauregard was eventually arrested June 18 and held in custody until her court appearance.

Hudson asked Judge D.R. Shynkar to consider 30-day sentences on each charge consecutive.

Judge Shynkar did not agree and sentenced Beauregard to 20 days for not attending court and fined her $500 with time to pay until Jan. 31, 2020. Given her time spent in custody, she was immediately released.



– – – – – – –



An Edmonton man will discover what life is like behind bars for the next 90 days after pleading guilty to several charges in High Prairie provincial court July 8.

Lionel Ernest Grey, 27, pleaded guilty to flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, obstructing a police officer and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.

During sentencing, Judge D.R. Shynkar described the incident as “extremely dangerous” which reached speeds of 155 km/hr and prompted police to halt the chase.

Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson said the incident occurred May 2 after a domestic violence incident in Gift Lake. Police were investigating when they met a van leaving the scene. They immediately began a pursuit.

“He was driving erratically at 130 km/hr in a 60-km zone,” said Hudson.

“He didn’t stop at a traffic stop … and forced two vehicles off the road.”

At that point, police deemed the pursuit too dangerous and put a stop to it.

The next day, they went to a residence to arrest Grey who ran into the bush. It wasn’t long before police caught up to him and made their arrest.

Hudson presented Grey’s lengthy criminal record to court and asked for 90 days concurrent on the flight from police and dangerous operation charges, plus 30 days concurrent for obstructing a police officer.

Lawyer Harry Jong spoke for Grey in court as duty counsel.

“He was at a birthday party and he said he was scared and wanted to go back to work,” said Jong.

Grey is a firefighter, is single and supports three children.

“That’s why he ran from police,” said Jong.

Court heard Grey never had a driver’s licence prompting Jong to argue Grey can’t be charged with driving while suspended, but Judge Shynkar did not agree. He called it a “clerical” matter saying the charge perhaps could have been driving while unauthorized.

“At least if he had a licence at one time he was qualified,” said the judge during sentencing.

“The sentence will be as suggested by the Crown.”

Grey was granted the right to serve his sentence on weekends at Peace River Correctional Centre so he could keep his job in Peace River where he lives with his aunt. Grey was warned it would take about 26 weekends but he was fine with the arrangement.

As for the driving while suspended charge, Grey was prohibited from driving for one year and fined $345 with time to pay granted to Nov. 30.



– – – – – – –



A woman with a long history of trouble in the High Prairie region will not be causing any more problems for the time being.

Rhoda Michelle Thunder, 38, pleaded guilty in High Prairie provincial court to shoplifting at the High Prairie Fields store and two counts of failing to attend court.

“She’s moved to Grande Prairie and will no longer be causing trouble here,” said Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson.

Court heard Thunder was at Fields when she stuffed food items under her shirt and stole mittens and a tuque. Thunder was caught red-handed on security cameras.

Police later found her at the MITAA Centre and arrested her, said Hudson.

Lawyer Harry Jong appeared in court to speak for Thunder, who appeared from the Edmonton Remand Centre. He told court Thunder lives on assistance and spent nine days in custody, including two in RCMP cells and nine at the Remand.

Jong added Thunder called Native Counselling and left a message she would not be able to attend court; however, it is their policy to not appear for clients unless they have direct verbal contact.

“It’s an early guilty plea,” Jong reminded court.

Thunder told court she had paid back the money for mittens and the tuque.

However, the Crown replied there was no proof of payment.

Judge Shynkar had an addition thought on the matter, saying there were numerous places in High Prairie where they give away winter clothing.

“It’s not hard to get clothes,” he said.

Judge Shynkar sentenced Thunder to 10 days on the shoplifting charge. The nine days served covered the sentence.

For failing to attend court, Thunder was fined $345 or 10 days in lieu with time to pay granted.



– – – – – – – – –



Joseph Titus Willier was fined $500 after pleading guilty to assault.

“I don’t want to waste any of the court’s time,” he said during his first and very short appearance.

Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson told court that Willier punched his victim through an open window in a vehicle during an argument.

Willier, a construction worker, offered no defence and freely admitted his guilt. He appeared in court without a lawyer.

Time to pay was granted to Nov. 29.