Woman tells court she wants sober life

H.P. court docket

Nov. 1, 2019

Judge D.R. Shynkar

A Whitefish woman is behind bars for the next two months after pleading guilty to possessing an illegal weapon and not co-operating with police.

Viola Sylver Grey, 28, was sentenced to 60 days in jail when she appeared in High Prairie provincial court Nov. 4.

Grey was sentenced to 60 days after pleading guilty to unauthorized possession of a restricted or prohibited weapon, and 60 days concurrent for resisting a peace officer.

“She had possession of brass knuckles,” Judge D.R. Shynkar said.

“She didn’t follow officers’ instructions; at least for a while,” he added.

Court heard Grey was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by High Prairie RCMP, Crown prosecutor Serge Eta-Ndu said.

Grey appeared on CCTV from the Edmonton Remand Centre, where she is serving time on other matters.

Judge Shynkar agreed with the joint submission from the Crown and her lawyer, Derek Renzini.

“Ms. Grey wishes to take responsibility for her actions,” Renzini says. “Once released, she wants to live a sober life.”



– – – – – – – – –



Dakota George Tallman, 25, of Sucker Creek, was fined $2,000 for driving a vehicle with a blood alcohol content over 80 mg.

Tallman recorded a breath sample of 160 mg after he was stopped by Lakeshore Regional Police on Sept. 16, Crown prosecutor Serge Eta-Ndu said.

Tallman admitted his action.

“He says he takes responsibility,” said Cheryl Kachuk, criminal court worker with Native Counselling Services of Alberta.

Tallman was also suspended from driving for one year.



– – – – – – – – –



Holly Dawn Okimaw, 31, of Driftpile, was fined $1,000 after pleading guilty to driving a vehicle with a blood alcohol content over 80 mg.

She recorded a breath sample of 80 mg after she was stopped by Lakeshore Regional Police, Crown prosecutor Serge Eta-Ndu said.

“She takes responsibility for her actions,” duty counsel Derek Renzini said.

Judge D.R. Shynkar agreed with the joint submission by duty counsel and the Crown.

Okimaw was also suspended from driving for one year.



– – – – – – – – –



Pauline Ida Calahasin was fined $345 for driving while unauthorized.



– – – – – – – – –



Drake Willier-Bellerose was fined $345 for driving while unauthorized.



– – – – – – – – –



Brian Howard Seppola was fined $287 for illegal consumption of alcohol.