Woman steals car after getting picked up by man

H.P. court docket

Aug. 19, 2019

Judge D.R. Shynkar

A woman who stole a vehicle from a man who picked her up for a ride will dig deep to pay a fine.

Megan Natasha Halcrow, 28, was fined $1,000 for theft of vehicle when she appeared in High Prairie provincial court Aug. 19.

She took the vehicle after a male offered her a ride on Dec. 31, 2017, Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson.

She later stole the vehicle in Grouard, the Crown says.

“He woke up, the car’s gone,” Hudson says.

“The vehicle was found two days later in Edmonton with Megan inside.”

After he picked her up, she became uncomfortable with him in the car, duty counsel Harry Jong says.

They were drinking together.

“She wanted to get out of there, so she took the car,” Jong says.

“She didn’t have permission to take it.”

Halcrow was living in Sucker Creek at the time of the incident, Jong says.

“She’s starting a new life in Edmonton.

Halcrow was also fined $100 for failing to appear in court.

She appeared on closed-circuit television from the Edmonton Remand Centre.



* * * *



Blaine Adam Belcourt, 19, of Gift Lake, was fined $1,000 for driving a vehicle while impaired by alcohol over 80 mg.

He recorded breath samples of 100 mg after he was stopped by High Prairie RCMP at Gift Lake on July 3, Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson says.

“The readings are relatively low,” Judge D.R. Shynkar says.

Belcourt was drinking with friends to celebrate graduation before he was stopped by police, says Cheryl Kachuk, criminal court worker for Native Counselling Services of Alberta.

“They had a grad party and a fight broke out and they left,” Kachuk says.

“He knows he shouldn’t have been driving.”

Belcourt was also fined $100 for obstructing a peace officer.

He gave another name when police asked him his name, the Crown says.

“He initially gave his brother’s name,” Hudson says.

Judge D.R. Shynkar says the obstruction is minor.

“Obstruction was short-lived,” Shynkar says.

The criminal charges are the first for Belcourt, the Crown says.



* * * *



Roderick Sean Noskiye was fined $345 for driving a vehicle while unauthorized.

“He says he never had a driver’s licence, period,” duty counsel Harry Jong says.

Noskiye had an impaired driving charge several years ago and he didn’t have a licence at that time, duty counsel notes.

“He hasn’t taken steps to get a driver’s licence,” Jong say.