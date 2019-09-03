Woman in ‘…wrong place at the wrong time’

H.P. court docket

Monday, Aug. 26

Judge D.R. Shynkar

Best behaviour will be a top priority for a Whitefish woman for her part in a police pursuit Jan. 27.

Hannah Cardinal, 23, pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of mischief in High Prairie provincial court Aug. 26.

Originally, she faced two more serious charges of possession of stolen property and flight from police.

Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson told court police received a report of a stolen vehicle and went to investigate. Police tried to stop the Charger but the driver whizzed past a stop.

Later, after the vehicle stopped, the man who was driving ran not the woods to evade capture.

“Miss Cardinal was in the passenger seat,” said Hudson.

“Her involvement was on the lower end of the scale,” he added.

Duty counsel Harry Jong spoke for Cardinal and admitted she should have been aware the vehicle was stolen.

“She says she was in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Jong added. “She says she shouldn’t have been in the car.”

Jong asked Judge D.R. Shynkar to consider a $200 fine but he opted for a suspended sentence of six months and placed her on probation with a single order.

“You have to stay out of trouble, that’s it,” said Judge Shynkar.



– – – – – – –



A Peavine man was ordered to pay a hefty fine after pleading guilty to fleeing from police.

Earl Derek Noskey, 27, was charged Dec. 22, 2018 at about 2:42 a.m. During the chase, Noskey was recorded driving 80 km/hr in a 50 km/hr zone, said Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson. Later, the vehicle was found it a ditch.

Hudson asked Judge. Dr. Shynkar to consider a $1,500 fine.

Lawyer Dallas Gelineau spoke for Noskey in court. He told Judge Shynkar the suggested fine was a joint submission and asked for time to pay.

Judge Shynkar agreed and gave Noskey until Feb. 28, 2020 to pay the fine.



– – – – – – –



A man has learned the hard way that a court order to have no contact with any named individual means exactly that.

Keith Roland Carifelle, 32, pleaded guilty in High Prairie provincial court Aug. 26 to two counts breach of court conditions and will ponder his actions behind bars for 14 days as a result.

The charges arose July 23 when Carifelle contacted his spouse twice who was residing at Red Earth Creek. The first time, he spoke directly to her, said Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson.

The second time proved no more fruitful.

“An unknown male called, then he handed the phone [over to Carifelle],” said Hudson, who asked Judge D.R. Shynkar to send Carifelle to jail for 14 days.

Harry Jong appeared as duty counsel for Carifelle, who appeared in court by CCTV from Peace River Correctional Centre.

Jong argued Carifelle’s early guilty plea and asked for a lighter sentence of seven days.

“He wanted to talk to his children,” said Jong.

He did not dispute Carifelle signed an order to have no contact with the woman.

“He admits … ‘I did have contact with her,’” said Jong.

Carifelle argued for three days of time served before court learned he was already in custody on other matters. Those matters were described as “serious” domestic assaults by Hudson.



– – – – – – –



A Red Earth Creek woman was fined $200 but granted time served in lieu after pleading guilty to breaching court conditions.

Angeline Tracy Noskiye, 36, appeared in court from CCTV and was released after serving six days before her guilty plea.

Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson told court Noskiye was found at a house in Red Earth Creek despite having a no contact order with one of the occupants inside.

Hudson asked for a $200 fine.

Bruce Maunder spoke for Noskiye in court. He added the fine was a joint submission with Hudson.



– – – – – – –



An area woman now residing in St. Albert was hit hard in the pocketbook after pleading guilty to four charges in provincial court.

Mercedes Olivia Auger, 22, pleaded guilty to drunk driving, breach of probation and two counts of failing to attend court as required. In all, she was fined $2,600 and prohibited from driving for one year.

Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson told court the drunk driving charge arose Dec. 2, 2018 on Highway 750 when police noticed a vehicle weaving and pulled it over.

“There was a strong odor of alcohol,” said Hudson, adding Auger’s speech was slurred.

To worsen matters, Auger gave police a wrong name and failed a roadside test.

Blood alcohol samples later provided were .180 or just over twice the legal limit.

Lawyer Bruce Maunder spoke for Auger, who did not appear in court. He told Judge D.R Shynkar a fine of $2,000 for drunk driving and $200 on each of the other charges were joint submissions.

Specifically, Auger pleaded guilty to breach of probation for not reporting as directed, and two failing to appear in court charges Nov. 22 and June 28.

“I’m not sure why she wasn’t [attending] court,” concluded Maunder.

Judge Shynkar fined Auger as suggested with time to pay granted to May 21, 2020.



– – – – – – –



Johnny Lee Laderoute was fined $200 each after pleading guilty to two counts of failing to attend court.

Court heard Laderoute did not appear on Nov. 14, 2016 and June 12, 2017 to enter a plea on a charge of assault. Both were docket days.

Ironically, the original charge prompting his appearance in court was dismissed.

Laderoute, 27, of Sturgeon Lake, told duty counsel lawyer Harry Jong he could not get a ride to attend court as required.

Time to pay the fines was granted to Jan. 10, 2020.