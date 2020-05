Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A woman was arrested this afternoon after brandishing a fake firearm [handgun] in downtown High Prairie.

High Prairie RCMP S/Sgt. Warren Wright says members responded to a complaint at about 2:40 p.m. They investigated and located the woman, in her early twenties.

Wright says she was arrested without incident and found to by carrying a replica firearm.

The woman is in custody with charges pending.