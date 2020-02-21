Winners of our Valentine’s Message pizza contest

From L-R: Valmond Peterson, Tracy Peterson, and, presenting the certificate on behalf of Nado’s and South Peace News is, advertising manager Tony Gomes.

Congratulations to Tracy and Valmond Peterson, the winners of our 2nd Annual Valentine’s Message Pizza Contest. These two lovebirds entered their “Message of Love” on our website, southpeacenews.com, and received a gift certificate for a large 2-topping pizza.

The contest was run in all three of our papers and websites, southpeacenews.com, smokyriverexpress.com, and lakesideleader.com. There were no entries received on smokyriverexpress.com and lakesideleader.com will be announcing their winner in next week’s paper.

A huge Thank You to Nado’s in High Prairie for supplying the prize pizza and for their continued support.