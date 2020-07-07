Willier a Roadrunner that’s hard to catch

Camryn Willier strives to “catch” up with her older sister on the university women’s fastball stage after earning a scholarship from Angelna Collge in Lifkin, Texas.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Camryn Willier is following in her older sister’s footsteps on the university women’s fastball diamond.



The young bat catcher from the High Prairie area received an athletic scholarship from Angelina College in Lufkin, Texas.



“I chose Angelina for not only the warm location but its ability for the school to help me grow as a player and an athlete,” says Willier, 18, of Sucker Creek Cree Nation.



“Receiving this news, I was more than ecstatic as this had been a dream of mine from a young age.”



She is the younger sister of Camryn Willier, 21, who also received a scholarship to another university.



Willier signed a letter of intent last fall to play for the Angelina Roadrunners.



“During my visit, I had a great experience meeting the players on the team and being introduced to the team’s coaching staff and facilities,” says Willier, daughter of Lucas and Marcie Willier.



“From the first day, I knew this was where I wanted to start my collegiate journey.”



She trusts restrictions in the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic will allow her to be at college in August for the first day of classes.



“Although with COVID-19 and border problems, we are still looking at other options as an international student,” Willier says.



“Nevertheless, I’ll continue to train and work hard to keep my skills sharp and be ready for whatever possibilities with the season are yet to come.”



She is pursing general studies but is considering a criminal justice major and having more science classes.



“I am very happy with all the time and work I’ve committed during these past seven years of softball that has gotten me to where I am today,” Willier says.



She currently plays for the Victoria Devils.



Willier graduated from Lambrick Park Secondary in Victoria, BC, in 2020.



“I decided to work more intensively on my softball skills there through the academy and benefit from their great tools and coaching staff,” Willier says.



She credits sister Sarah as her biggest motivator on and off the field.



“From a young age, seeing what she did on the diamond inspired me to follow in her footsteps as well and has brought me a long ways since then,” Willier says.



“Sarah and I have fully expressed our self goals with each other in softball.



“We help and motivate each other everyday to be better, whether that be going to the gym everyday and finding time to pitch in our backyard.



“Rain or shine, we don’t create excuses for ourselves and work to find self satisfaction when we see the work we did paying off during a game.”



Another great softball player who inspires her is Natalie Wideman, who catches for Canada’s Olympic team.



“She’s a great role model and has taught me finer details that have brought my game to the next level,” Willier says.



Those two players have inspired her to strive to become the best in sports and life.



“I aspire to eventually work through my years through college and softball to eventually reach my end goal to play for Team Canada,” Willier says.