Wildfire doused north of High Prairie

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A small wildfire north of High Prairie was quickly doused in the early evening of June 14.



Fire started in the late afternoon eight kilometers north on the west side of Highway 749, says Leah Lovequist wildfire information officer for Alberta Agriculture and Forestry.



“Airtankers were very successful in knocking down the open flames,” Lovequist says.



About 12 firefighters and two helicopters contained the wildfire to two hectares in the early evening, she says.



The wildfire danger dropped to low in the southern region of the Slave Lake Forest Area on June 21 after heavy rainfall.



A fire ban and off-highway vehicle restriction also ended for south of Lesser Slave Lake, but remained in effect in other northern parts of the province.



“Firefighters thank you for abiding by the fire ban and off-highway vehicle restriction,” Lovequist says.



Several factors are considered when deciding whether to implement or remove a fire ban or off-highway vehicle restriction.



While weather is certainly a large part of this consideration, it is not the lone determining factor, Lovequist says.



Consideration is also given to resources available in the area and in the province to fight any new wildfires.