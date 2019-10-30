Wildfire arsonist wanted by police

SPN Staff

An arsonist who started a wildfire near Wabasca in May is wanted by police and provincial government authorities.



Alberta Agriculture and Forestry and the RCMP are looking for witnesses who may have seen an arsonist, says a government news release Oct. 22.



Alberta Wildfire investigators and the RCMP Forestry Crimes Unit determined the wildfire started as a result of arson.



The McMillan wildfire began near Wabasca on the afternoon of May 18 about 2 p.m.



The wildfire originated around kilometre 40 on Highway 754, northeast of Slave Lake.



It grew to be more than 273,000 hectares in size and threatened several communities, leading to the evacuation of Wabasca, and Peerless Trout First Nation.



“The safety of Albertans is our top priority in fighting wildfires,” Agriculture and Forestry Minister Devin Dreeshen says.



“To the families affected by this wildfire who were evacuated, and to the forest industry who suffered losses, we will find the person responsible for the McMillian wildfire.



“This is an important step in helping to build trust in Alberta’s justice system.”



Wildland firefighters were able to bring the fire under control on July 1.



Anyone with information about of the wildfire or other fires in the area are encouraged to phone toll free to [1-833] 999-FIRE [3473].



A reward may be given for information leading to an arrest.



Since March 1, 2019, the province has recorded 982 wildfires in the Forest Protection Area of Alberta that have burned a total of 883,412 hectares.