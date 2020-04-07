Wilderness camp still plans for summer

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Young campers at the High Prairie Wilderness Camp enjoyed many trail rides on horseback down to the Little Smoky River.

High Prairie Wilderness Camp still prepares for summer camps in August even with uncertainty over the coronavirus (COVID-19 pandemic.



“At this point, we continue to plan as we normally would,” camp director Aaron Harbidge says.



“Camp is such an important part of so many peoples’ lives that if we were to not plan for it and then find out we could have gone ahead with it, many youth would be very disappointed.”



A record 71 campers ages 12-17 participated in the camp’s fourth season in 2019.



“We are keeping a close eye on the developments surrounding COVID 19 and will continue to do so,” Harbidge says.



“If we have things in place to move forward, we can leave a decision until the end of June.”



The Sagitawa Christian Camping Society has decided to allow each camp director, along with their local camp committee or board, to make the final decision whether or not they will run their respective camps this summer.



Camps will also comply with COVID-19 orders by Alberta Health Services and provincial and federal governments.



Harbidge says registrations opened before COVID-19 became a pandemic in mid-March.



“We have had a number of very excited campers register and we hope we won’t have to disappoint them,” Harbidge says.



“There was a lot of interest until COVID-19 hit.”



If the High Prairie camp is forced by health conditions to cancel, any registration money will be returned to the payee, including deposits, he says.



Camp leaders predicted another record year after last year’s camp.



“Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, we were expecting full camps with a total of 75 campers,” Harbidge says.



“This is based on the feedback from last year and the increase we have seen every year since we started in 2016.”



Enthusiasm and interest in the camp continues to grow.



“If we are able to proceed, we are expecting full camps with a lot of returning camps and a number of new campers,” Harbidge says.



“Once the word goes out that we can go ahead with camp plans, we anticipate camper spots to fill up quickly.”

How to contact Wilderness Camp

www.hpwildernesscamp.ca.

Facebook @HPWCamp.

Aaron Harbidge at [587] 321-0066 or director@hpwildernesscamp.ca.