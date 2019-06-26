Who will pay? asks CRC

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The question of who pays the insurance on the Tot Park in the town’s east end needs investigating.



A delegation from the High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council attended council’s June 11 meeting asking the question, which council had no answer.



CRC chair Lois Dunn told council they received $10,000 from Tolko to further develop the park. The question of insurance arose.



Dunn said when they took over the park from the Lions the town paid the insurance, but they could get no verification on who was paying the last few years.



CAO Brian Martinson replied he thought the Lions paid the insurance but promised to check.



Later, council heard they still retained ownership of the land.



Martinson added he had no idea what the insurance would cost, but added it was likely the town could get a cheaper insurance rate than the CRC under their blanket insurance policy.