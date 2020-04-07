Whitefish River man charged with attempted murder

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A man was arrested after an incident where gunshots were fired at Whitefish River.

On April 2, at 5:45 p.m., High Prairie RCMP responded to a complaint that a suspect had discharged a firearm at an individual operating a grader on a road in Whitefish River First Nations, says Cpl. Deanna Fontaine, Media Relations Officer, Western Alberta District RCMP.

High Prairie RCMP located the suspect nearby in his residence and arrested him without incident.

Further investigation into the events preceding the complaint of shots fired has resulted in the suspect, Dion Ray Mitchell, 27, of Whitefish River First Nation, charged with several crimes including two counts of aggravated assault, attempted murder with a firearm, discharging a firearm with intent, mischief under $5,000, pointing a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and using a firearm in the commission of an offence.

Following a judicial hearing, Mitchell was remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in High Prairie provincial court on April 20 for plea.