What you need to know for federal election day

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Canadians head to the polls in the federal election Oct. 21.



Registered voters received a voter information card in the mail in early October.



Polls will be opened from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.



The card indicates where people must vote.



Peace River – Westlock voters have five candidates on the ballot.

Peter Nygaard of the Green Party.

Leslie Penny of the Liberal Party.

John Schrader of the People’s Party of Canada.

Arnold Viersen of the Conservative Party [incumbent].

-Jennifer Villebrun of the New Democratic Party.

Eligible voters must be a Canadian citizen, be at least 18 years old on election day and prove their identity and address, Elections Canada states.



Voters may show their driver’s licence and any other card issued by a Canadian government that includes a photo name and current address.



Electors can also show two pieces of identification such as the voter information card and a bank statement or a utility bill and a student identification card.



Other accepted pieces of identification include:

Birth certificate

Utility bill

Canadian passport

Indigenous band membership

Metis card

Income tax assessment

Old age security card

Vehicle ownership

Residential lease

Credit card statement

A full list of other accepted identification is on the Elections Canada website at elections.ca.



An Elections Canada office for the Peace River – Westlock riding is located in Peace River in the Midwest Building at 9715 – 100 Street.



The office is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.



Assistant returning officer Brenda Brochu can be reached by phone toll-free at (1-866) 754-5450.



Electors can use Elections Canada’s online voter registration service to register, check their voter information and update their address.



Connect to elections.ca.



People can also visit their local Elections Canada office or call 1-800-463-6868 to register or make changes to their voter information.



Elections Canada agents will reach out to voters in certain areas such as new residential developments, high-mobility areas and long-term care facilities, to offer voter registration services.



These agents will be located at public registration desks, and, in some circumstances, may even visit electors door to door.



Information on voting and polling stations is also posted in local newspapers.



To register or for more information, connect to the Elections Canada website at elections.ca.