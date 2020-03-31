West Fraser reduces operations, but only temporarily

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie Forest Products has temporarily reduced operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.



West Fraser announced in a news release March 19 that lumber production would be reduced at western Canada sawmills by about 18 percent starting March 23.



The reduction includes High Prairie Forest Products.



Temporary reductions are expected to stay in place until at least April 6, says a news release from Chris Virostek, vice- president finance and chief financial officer.



“As demand for forest products has begun to decline, changes to operating schedules at West Fraser’s manufacturing operations have been implemented,” he says.



“From a product and supply chain perspective, we expect to experience delays due to containment disruptions and reduced capacity.”



Health is the priority for West Fraser to combat COVID-19.



“We remain committed to taking all necessary steps to ensure we provide a safe and productive working environment,” Viro- stek says.



“So that we can continue to operate safely and productively, we have taken immediate steps to help mitigate potential exposure.”



No visitors or travelers are allowed on any plant sites.



“The health and safety of our employees, their families and the communities we work in are vitally important,” he says.



“West Fraser has taken a series of actions to ensure a safe and productive working environment.”



The company has made changes to prevent potential exposure at worksites, with a focus on thorough cleaning, strict travel limitations, health education and appropriate social and physical distancing at all company sites.



“We are providing employees flexibility around working arrangements while implementing continuity plans to support continued operations,” Virostek says.



In every way, West Fraser is guided by the expert advice of each jurisdiction’s health authorities, including Health Canada and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC], focusing on increasing social and physical distancing.