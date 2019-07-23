Wellness camp approved

Facility near Joussard will focus on addiction, mental health

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Plans for a wellness camp near Joussard have received the blessing of Big Lakes County.



At its meeting July 10, council passed second and third readings to redistrict land on Highway 2 east of Joussard to commercial recreation from agriculture.



Local citizens know the land is located on the former Hippy Hill site.



The decision to redistrict passed with little debate.



Pat Olansky, director of planning and development, told council the current land designation did not comply with the request for the camp made by Kathleen April Isadore. Former Joussard resident Ellis O’Brien owns the land.



Council received two submissions on the matter. Olansky said Alberta Transportation’s concern was Isadore apply for a roadside development permit.



David Watts, Alberta Health Services director, addictions and mental health, north zone west, wrote in favour after reviewing the camp itinerary.



“It has many healthy and positive programs that are aimed at providing support and coping skills enhancement. We support that it will be in a drug and alcohol free environment.”



He also applauded the Elder storytelling, crafts and Cree language elements of the camp.



Council first heard about Isadore’s plans June 10. Isadore’s plan is to first to open an adult wellness camp, which will begin as weekend camps and could eventually extend to weeklong camps.



“Facilitators will focus on addiction and mental health, grief and loss, anger management, yoga and reiki,” Olansky said at the June 10 meeting.