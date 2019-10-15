Water still on tap for Triangle

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Long-planned new water services to the Triangle area could be coming by the summer of 2020.



Members of the Pioneer Threshermans Association asked Big Lakes County council at its regular council meeting Oct. 9.



“Are we getting water?” association president Henry Nyberg asked.



“We’d like to help any way we can to get it moving.”



He says the association has waited since the project was proposed in 2016.



Plans and estimated costs of the project may be just weeks away, said Vic Abel, director of public works.



“Drawings are 80 per cent complete.”



The plans and report will then be presented to council to consider.



“That will be part of the budget process,” CAO Jordan Panasiuk said.



County administration plans to schedule a workshop in November to start deliberations for the 2020 interim operating and capital budgets.



Association vice-president Len Parke said he is happy the project is still on tap.



“It sounds like you are proceeding with the project.” Parke said.



He urged council to reconsider adding a truck water fill station after council dropped the feature in November 2018.



“I feel that would be a great asset to the area,” Parke said.



Panasiuk says a truck fill was estimated at $800,000.



Abel noted costs will be determined in the engineering plan and report.



He added a traffic impact study would be required to install a truck fill.



The county has contracted Teckera Civil Engineering Consultants to produce designs and costs.



“We have 47 potential connections,” Abel said when council awarded the contract.



However, just nine are within the project boundaries, he noted.



According to a map, the project would serve the area around Triangle Hall grounds, north on Highway 2, east to the Tolko OSB mill and south along Range Road 180.



“We designed it so that people will hook up eventually,” Panasiuk said.



Reeve Richard Simard said the county would update the association about the project.



About 10 members of the association sat in the council chambers gallery during the five-minute delegation.