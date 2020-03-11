Water flowing at new Joussard water plant

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Residents of the Joussard area now have improved water services.

A new award-winning water treatment plant in Joussard is in full operation to provide a more reliable and sustainable water supply, Big Lakes County announced in a news release Feb. 27.



“This new plant will help to ensure residents and businesses continue to receive clean and safe water for years to come,” says Reeve Richard Simard, who represents the Joussard area on council.



The project received an Award of Excellence at the Consulting Engineers of Alberta Showcase Awards on Feb. 21 for M2 Engineering’s innovative leadership in the design of the facility.



A grand opening is scheduled for April 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the treatment plant located at 7 First Avenue.



The plant also has a larger reservoir to meet current demand and to allow for growth.



Residents also have better access to the truck fill station, the news release says.



The new location is also equipped with a station for recreation vehicles to empty their septic systems. The service will benefit a growing number of campers who visit the community each year.



Big Lakes received a $3.6 million Alberta Municipal Water/Waste water Partnership grant and $1.2 million from the Government of Canada’s Clean Water Wastewater Fund to help build the project.



Alberta Transportation Minister Ric McIver says the project is vital to the area.



“Our government is pleased to support critical infrastructure projects that drive growth and sustainability in rural communities,” he says.



The project was a top priority for the county as the old plant had a difficult time keeping up to the water demands when the population of Joussard increases in the summer.



Construction began in July 2018.