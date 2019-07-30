Waste of time or worthwhile venture?

Eighteen! Twenty-five! Thirty-seven!



And it went on and on and on!



Years ago, Town of High Prairie Councillor Wayne Forrester used to keep track of the number of proclamations and/or declarations council made each year. For the most part, Forrester viewed many of them as a waste of time.



It even got to be a running gag among some councillors. There was Forrester, all alone on an island.



Today, years later, it appears Forrester has an ally. Councillor Judy Stenhouse was the only councillor opposed to the proclamation of International Day of Older Persons at council’s meeting July 23.



How did this obscure proclamation come about? On Dec. 14, 1990 the United Nations General Assembly voted to establish Oct. 1 as International Day of Older Persons. The day was observed for the first time Oct. 1, 1991. Not wanting to be left out, Alberta formally recognized the day in 2017. July 23, a simple proclamation request landed in council’s lap.



No one locally was pounding on the town’s door demanding a proclamation. There was no delegation from the High Prairie Golden Age Club or Pleasantview Lodge attending the meeting en masse screaming for recognition of older people.



There are so many proclamations today and days set aside to mark some worthy cause it makes one’s head shake. Did you know July 31 is Uncommon Musical Instrument Day? And National Avocado Day!



I mean, what’s next? Wear a Rubber Boot Day? National Kill a Mosquito Day?



During a break, I asked Stenhouse why she was opposed. I will paraphrase:



“We get so many of them they become meaningless,” she says, adding there was not a lot of information forwarded.



And, the obvious question, “How old you do have to be?”



The fact is no one could answer the age issue. Is it 50, 55, 65? My goodness, the 65-year-old may be offended if someone is classified as an “older person” who just pushed past 50. They must first put the time in to earn being called an “older person”.



I cannot totally disagree with Stenhouse when she says council gets so many of these requests they become meaningless.



However, there is still no harm in approving another proclamation.



In Forrester’s day, it was different. Advertising meant paying for a newspaper ad. Today, the town posts the proclamation on its website and on the electronic town board. Other than some staff time preparing the proclamation, there is no cost.



Some proclamations have value. Some, like this one, not so much.



But what is the harm in approving them? Stenhouse is not saying there is any harm, just a waste of time.



Well, it can’t be a total waste of time. The proclamation did generate discussion at council’s meeting, and it did generate this column. Maybe some people will be curious enough to explore the proclamation. In all these cases, it did generate interest, which is what proclamations are designed to do. Therefore, the intent has met its objective.



In the giant scheme of things, the proclamation was the least important matter on council’s agenda. Still, I say approve it and get onto something more important. No harm, no foul.