Warriors remain undefeated

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The Atikameg Warriors remained undefeated in Smoky River Junior High School Basketball League action Feb. 13 at the expense of the High Prairie St. Andrew’s Saints.



The Warriors [6-0] defeated the Saints [7-2] 58-50 in a battle of two of the top three teams in the Boy’s Western Conference. Prairie River of High Prairie leads with a 7-0 record.



Avery Gladue and Dominick Gray each scored 15 points to lead the Warriors. Not far behind was Destin Laboucan with 13 points as the Warriors had three players score in double figures. Anton Gladue added eight points and Elmer Laboucan seven.



Seb Vasquez led all scorers with 23 points to lead the Saints. Brenden Kasinec scored 12 points and Korven Herr added five while Franci Simogan and Coby Masson each had four points. Chad Strebhcuk had two points to conclude the scoring.



The Warriors enjoyed quarter leads of 17-10, 27-24 and 41-39 before pulling away in the final quarter.