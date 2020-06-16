‘Wanted man’ sighted near Triangle

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Canada Police Report is reporting that on June 14, High Prairie RCMP received a report of a sighting of a male believed to be Bradley Duff during the night or early morning hours in the vicinity of Range Road 185 and Township Road 742 in Big Lakes County.

The location is three km southwest of Triangle Hall, located 20 km west of High Prairie.

Duff is believed to have been wearing all dark or black clothing and a red bandana covering his face and was in the process of removing items from a white Dodge truck parked off the roadway. The same white Dodge truck was later reported to Emergency Services by a passerby to be on fire on June 15, 2020, at 12:30 a.m.

Further investigation determined the Dodge truck had been stolen out of Whitecourt, Alta., and Duff was the last person known to have been seen driving it.

High Prairie RCMP detachment has deployed multiple police resources to the area, including RCMP Police Dog Services Unit to conduct a search for Duff.

RCMP are asking that the public please avoid the area and refrain from posting photos and/or video on social media.

An update will be provided when available.

The public are warned not to approach Duff as he is believed to be possibly armed and dangerous.

Duff continues to have warrants for his arrest.

If anyone has information about Bradley Duff’s whereabouts, please contact Whitecourt RCMP at [780] 779-5900 or your local police.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”

Background – June 9

Whitecourt RCMP members are no longer in the area of Blue Ridge; however, their investigation continues.

On June 9, 2020, at 5:49 a.m., Whitecourt RCMP received a complaint of a vehicle in the ditch with a passenger unconscious with Emergency Services on scene. When the male became conscious, he fled into a forested area.

Whitecourt RCMP’s investigation revealed that the vehicle was stolen out of Edmonton in April 2020. Items in the vehicle and a description of the suspect who fled the scene led RCMP to believe that the suspect is Bradley Duff, 35, of no fixed address. Duff is currently on outstanding warrants on other matters.

Whitecourt RCMP, with the assistance of RCMP Police Dog Services and RCMP Air Services conducted a lengthy search of the area and inquiries with residents of the area; however, were unable to locate the suspect.

Whitecourt RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Duff’s whereabouts as he is a suspect in the stolen vehicle investigation and has outstanding arrest warrants on unrelated matters. RCMP caution the public not to approach Duff as he is considered dangerous.

Duff has been known to have access to firearms in the past; however, it is unknown if he is armed at this time.

If anyone has information about Duff’s whereabouts, please contact Whitecourt RCMP at [780] 779-5900 or your local police.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”