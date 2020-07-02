Wanted man Bradley Duff arrested, in custody

Facebook

Bradley Duff’s long flight from the police had ended.

Today, Duff is in police custody in Grande Prairie after being wanted for 23 days and eluding police across multiple RCMP jurisdictions.

On July 1, 2020, at 8:30 a.m., Grande Prairie RCMP received a complaint of a break and enter at a rural business located east of Grande Prairie.

While Grande Prairie RCMP was responding to that location, further complaints were received of a male causing damage to the business and allegedly assaulting the complainant, before fleeing on foot.

“Grande Prairie RCMP responded and attempted to contain the suspect to an area; however, the suspect stole a Jeep and left towards the city of Grande Prairie,” say police.

“For reasons of public safety, no pursuit was initiated.”

Police later received complaints from the public of a Jeep being driven erratically within the city of Grande Prairie.

“The Jeep was reported to have allegedly driven into a business, rammed a parked vehicle twice and was involved in a hit and run collision with a single vehicle before being observed heading westbound leaving Grande Prairie towards Beaverlodge,” police report.

While in the Beaverlodge area, Beaverlodge RCMP located the stolen Jeep and after the vehicle entered the town of Beaverlodge, attempts were made to contain the jeep.

“The stolen Jeep allegedly was used to cause further damage within Beaverlodge before fleeing on Highway 43 eastbound. Beaverlodge RCMP followed the stolen Jeep and a tire deflation device was successfully deployed, stopping the stolen jeep. The suspect fled on foot a short distance before being arrested,” say police.

Duff was wanted on a several warrants of arrest.

Duff faces further charges of two counts of flight from police, resisting a peace officer, assault, operating a conveyance in a manner that was dangerous to the public, operating a conveyance while prohibited from doing so, two counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000, and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Following a judicial hearing, Duff did not speak to bail and was remanded into custody to attend court on Aug. 5, 2020, in Grande Prairie provincial court.

