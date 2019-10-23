Volleyball alumni supports HP food bank

Plenty of food and cash donations were collected for the High Prairie and District Food Bank at the E.W. Pratt alumni volleyball games Oct. 17. In the front row, left-right, are current Lady Charger players Eve Keay and Emma Anderson, former Lady Charger player Chelsea Bembridge and Pratt athletic director Jenelle Gallivan. Standing in the back row, left-right, are former men’s Charger players Wade Gray and Brennan McDonald and current Charger players Kieran Larson and Braydan Auger.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie and District Food Bank was the big winner as E.W. Pratt High School hosted its first alumni volleyball games Oct. 17.



Current and former Chargers and fans donated to the Digs for Dinner food drive.



Bags and boxes of food were collected and donated to the High Prairie and District Food Bank Society.



Players and fans also donated $371 to the food bank, Pratt athletic director Jenelle Gallivan says.



“It was a phenomenal success,” Gallivan says.



“We got lots of food and other donations, lots of people and everyone had fun.”



She hopes the tradition continues.



“We plan to make the alumni volleyball games and food drive an annual event,” Gallivan says.



“We hope it grows bigger every year.”



A similar fundraiser is being planned for the first alumni basketball games Nov. 28.



“We will be donating again to the community in some way.”



Details are still being finalized.



The event will be the night before the eighth annual Tonesha Walker Memorial Basketball Tournament, Nov. 29-30.



Gallivan appreciates the support from such a small town.



“We decided to give back to the community,” Gallivan says.



“The community gives us so much and the food bank always needs support.”



Each team was required to donate food or money to the food bank and fans also chipped in.



The women’s game included seven alumni players who graduated as far back as 1992.



On the men’s side, just six alumni returned, graduating as far back as 1992.



The current Charger women beat the alumni.



The alumni men defeated the current Chargers.