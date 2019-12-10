Vipers, Warriors split

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The Atikameg Warriors made the long trip to Donnelly Dec. 3 to play the G.P. Vanier Vipers and returned home with a split.



The Atikameg boys won 34-28 while the girls lost 50-27 in Smoky River Junior High School Basketball League play.



In the boy’s game, the Warriors received scoring from only three players but it was enough. Daniel Bigstone led the team with 14 points while Dustin Laboucan and Antoine Gladue each added 10 as three players scored in double figures.



Brett Heckbert scored 16 points to lead the Vipers while Aaron Archbold and Lucas Hauch each added four. Completing the scoring were Cole Fournier and Gage Delauriers, who each added a bucket.



The Warriors lead 10-8 after one quarter and 17-14 at the half. The teams were tied 26-26 after three quarters but the Vipers went cold in the fourth quarter with only two points. Bigstone scored all eight of Atikameg’s points to seal the win.



In the girl’s game, three players scored in double figures to lead the Viper girls to the win. Gabrielle Leclerc led the way with 15 points, but not too far behind were Kayla Bessette with 13 and Anyka Desaulniers with 10. Tasheila Boyer and Trenyce Anderson-Dafoe each scored four points while Taylor Chalifoux and Daysha Tokarz each added two.



C.J. Cunningham led the Warriors with 10 points while Jada Gladue and Paris Calliou each chipped in with five. Completing the scoring with a two-point bucket each were Makesha Labou- can and Ronda Grey.