Viersen’s goal: defeat Trudeau!

Chris Clegg
South Peace News
Newly-elected MP Arnold Viersen is promising to work for the betterment of all sectors of the economy.
“I will continue to fight for forestry, farming and the oil and gas sectors that are the heartbeat of our communities,” he says.
“Conservatives will fight to get our resources to market.”
Viersen was elected to serve Peace River – Westlock in the Oct. 21 federal election with just over 80 per cent of the vote. His wife, Melissa, and their children joined him in Ottawa for the noon ceremony.
“I am honoured to be re-elected by the hard-working people of Peace River – Westlock, and I want them to know that I will be working tirelessly, both in Ottawa and across Northern Alberta, to stand up for their interests, industries, and rights and freedoms.”
He adds he will continue to fight to everyone’s right to own firearms, freedom of speech, of thought, of religion and of conscience, and freedom from child exploitation and human trafficking.
“Our team is united, experienced, and focused on the job we were elected to do – holding Justin Trudeau to account and getting ready to defeat him whenever the next election comes,” says Viersen.
“Albertans expect this Parliament and this country to work for them and our Conservative team stands ready to do just that,” he concludes.
Viersen was first elected in 2015.