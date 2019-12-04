Viersen’s goal: defeat Trudeau!

Peace River – Westlock MP Arnold Viersen was sworn in on Nov. 19 In Ottawa. The swearing in ceremony takes place after the Clerk of the House [Charles Robert] receives the certificate of election for the member from the chief electoral officer. The 1867 Constitution Act requires that every member subscribe to an oath of allegiance administered by the Clerk of the House before taking their seat in the House of Commons. The newly sworn-in member then signs the test roll, a book whose pages are headed by the text of the oath or affirmation.

Newly-elected MP Arnold Viersen is promising to work for the betterment of all sectors of the economy.



“I will continue to fight for forestry, farming and the oil and gas sectors that are the heartbeat of our communities,” he says.



“Conservatives will fight to get our resources to market.”



Viersen was elected to serve Peace River – Westlock in the Oct. 21 federal election with just over 80 per cent of the vote. His wife, Melissa, and their children joined him in Ottawa for the noon ceremony.



“I am honoured to be re-elected by the hard-working people of Peace River – Westlock, and I want them to know that I will be working tirelessly, both in Ottawa and across Northern Alberta, to stand up for their interests, industries, and rights and freedoms.”



He adds he will continue to fight to everyone’s right to own firearms, freedom of speech, of thought, of religion and of conscience, and freedom from child exploitation and human trafficking.



“Our team is united, experienced, and focused on the job we were elected to do – holding Justin Trudeau to account and getting ready to defeat him whenever the next election comes,” says Viersen.



“Albertans expect this Parliament and this country to work for them and our Conservative team stands ready to do just that,” he concludes.



Viersen was first elected in 2015.