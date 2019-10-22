Viersen wins, Liberals win minority

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Peace River – Westlock voters have returned current Conservative MP Arnold Viersen to Ottawa in a resounding fashion after Monday’s federal election.

However, Viersen will again be sitting as an Opposition member after the Liberals won a minority government.

Viersen won the riding with 41,159 votes. Placing second was the NDP’s Jennifer Villebrun with 3,805 votes; third was Liberal candidate Leslie Penny with 3,062 votes. The Green Pary candidate, Peter Nygaard, was fourth with 1,350 votes and Jason Schrader fifth with 1,569 votes. He represented the People’s Party.

Nationally, the Liberals won 157 seats, the Conservatives 121. The Block Quebecois won 32 seats, the NDP 24 seats, the Green Party 3 seats and all others parties 1 seat, that being an Independent candidate.

Voter turnout in Peace River – Westlock was 69.02%.