Viersen seeks re-election in Peace River – Westlock

Arnold Viersen was on the unofficial campaign trail in the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Parade on July 30.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Peace River – Westlock MP Arnold Viersen is running in the upcoming federal election Oct. 21 to hold his seat for a second term.



He confirmed he is seeking re-election in a news release Aug. 8.



“Canadians will have a clear choice this fall between the Liberal plan to tax and spend or the Conservative plan to help Canadians get ahead,” Viersen says.



“One thing is very clear: Alberta needs representatives who will be strong advocates in Ottawa for our way of life.”



Viersen was first elected in 2015 when he topped the polls.



He outvoted New Democrat candidate Cameron Alexis, Christopher Brown of the Liberal Party, Green candidate Sabrina Levac and Libertarian candidate Jeremy Sergeew.



“I am running again to ensure that northern Alberta has a homegrown voice standing up for the things we care about, including resource development, farming, and firearms ownership,” Viersen says.



As MP, he has been a member of the Standing Committee on Indigenous and Northern Affairs and has served two years as Deputy Rural Affairs Critic and two years as Deputy Critic of Innovation, Science, and Economic Development (ISED).



In 2016, Viersen introduced motion M-47, asking the Health Committee to study the health effects of access to online pornography.



His motion was adopted unanimously by Parliament.



In spring 2019, he tabled Bill C-463, Putting Victims First, which seeks to establish reverse onus for bail on people charged with human trafficking.



Viersen says he is honoured by the trust his constituents have given him and he is committed to represent their voices in Ottawa.