Viens appointed principal at Pratt

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Etta Viens

A new principal has been named for E.W. Pratt High School in High Prairie.



Etta Viens was announced in a news release from High Prairie School Division dated June 25.



She has 28 years of education experience with six years as a school administrator.



Viens served as a principal in Quebec. She previously taught in Alberta at Medicine Hat, Wetaskiwin, Red Deer, Bragg Creek, Innisfail and Rocky Mountain House.



Viens has a Master of Arts in Educational Leadership and Management from Royal Roads University in Victoria, a Bachelor of Education from Faculté Saint-Jean, and a Bachelor of Arts [Économie], also from Faculté Saint-Jean.



She will succeed Neil Barry, who returns to the classroom.



“I will be staying at Pratt and teaching Science and Math,” Barry says.



“After three years as principal, I am missing the classroom.”



He says he did some teaching out of necessity, which reignited his passion for teaching.



“I am looking forward to working directly with students and supporting them, using my teaching and counselling skills as we transition through this [hopefully] post- COVID-19 time,” Barry says.



“Hopefully, this change will afford me more time with my family and to put more energy into coaching basketball, which is a passion of mine.”

Fleming new VP at HP Elementary

Lyndsay Fleming has been appointed as vice-principal of High Prairie Elementary School.



She was one of two vice-principals at E.W. Pratt High School in High Prairie.



Fleming started work in High Prairie in the 2018-19 school year.

New VPs at Vanier and Routhier

Carolyn Giroux has been named the new vice-principal of Georges P. Vanier School in Donnelly.



She will succeed Monique Dubrule, who has been appointed as vice-principal of École Routhier School in Falher.



She succeeds Melissa Portelance, who will return to the classroom.