Vendors welcome in HP, says council

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Any notion of stopping vendors from doing business in High Prairie died a quick death at High Prairie town council’s meeting March 24.



A vendor selling fish and chips and other prepared food at the Marigold lot last week drew concern from a businessman, who approached Councillor Brian Gilroy to bring the matter up at council. The unnamed businessman wanted the vendor shut down during difficult economic times, coupled now with the COVID-19 pandemic.



“This is a sad day,” said Councillor Arlen Quartly. “You can’t have one business fear-mongering.”



He addressed concerns over the cleanliness of the vendor.



“They have more stringent rules on the food truck than restaurants.”



And any effort to shut down any business, or not allow, any business into town, sends a bad message.



“It sends a bad sign in my mind, crisis or no crisis,” said Quartly.



“We’re open for business no matter what.”



Councillor Donna Deynaka agreed.



“They have a business licence, we have no right to say no.”



Councillor Michael Long first waded into the debate saying the vendor matter has “been an issue for decades.” He added if any vendor has purchased a licence to do business in town, and are doing so lawfully, so be it.



Mayor Brian Panasiuk agreed.



“I agree with Councillor Long. “I may not see how clean their [business] is but we have these same concerns with any restaurant in the community.”



Gilroy said he would pass along council’s stand to the businessman.



“Have them phone me,” said Quartly.