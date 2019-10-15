Vaping concerns raised

HPSD preparing policy for board approval

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie School Division plans to clear the air about people who vape and smoke on school grounds and school time.



At its meeting Sept. 18, trustees reviewed a draft administrative procedure on tobacco use, which includes vaping, says a new release dated Dept. 26.



School councils, parents and guardians will be invited to review the draft policy and respond with comments.



The board plans to consider those comments before making any further action.



Trustees also discussed airborne allergens in schools.



Administration notes that administrative procedures are guidelines.



They allow flexibility to accommodate a variety of scenarios without a “one-size-fits-all” mandate.



Trustees discussed class sizes and the process when the number of students requires additional staff.



Administration says students are still moving into and out of schools.



Staff continues to monitor the situation with school administrators to ensure that adequate staffing is provided,



Deputy Supt Margaret Hartman discussed a recent alternative to the current Violent Threat Risk Assessment which is being used by the division.



The board endorsed the change which provides a common-sense approach to comprehensive school threat assessment.