Upgrades at the airport are taking off

An excavator does the groundwork to extend the runway.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Work to extend and upgrade the runway at High Prairie Airport has taken off.



The airport is closed during the project as crews started work in mid-June to lengthen the runway by 393 feet.



“The entire project is scheduled to be complete by Sept. 15,” says Delon Young, project manager for contractor WSP Global Inc.



STARS air ambulance still has access as needed, Big Lakes County posts on its website.



Construction of an airport access road is set to start by the end of the month, Young says.



Motorists can expect delays during the road project.



Lights will also be installed on the runway, which will also be upgraded with a new surface.



Funding of up to $720,695 for a new overlay of the runway and to upgrade lighting was announced June 4, 2018 for the county under the provincial Strategic Transportation Infrastructure Program.



A longer runway will accommodate more traffic and larger aircraft, including a Learjet 35A aircraft, says Vic Abel, director of public works.



Other local partners in the project include the Town of High Prairie, High Prairie Forest Products under West Fraser Mills, and Tolko Industries, Abel says.



Big Lakes County took over ownership of the airport in 2016 from the Town of High Prairie.