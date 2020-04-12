UPDATE: The Easter Bunny is coming to High Prairie!

Not even the COVID-19 pandemic can stop the Easter Bunny from coming to High Prairie on Easter!

The Town of High Prairie’s recreation department has invited the Easter Bunny to tour the town beginning at 9 a.m. Sunday.

The popular egg giving character will be making his way up and down High Prairie streets wishing everyone a Happy Easter!

South Peace News will publishing his route when it’s received.

Please check back later for updates.

UPDATE: The Town of High Prairie will not be releasing the route citing social distancing safety.